Home / Sports / Football News / Budweiser unveils 'Celebration in the Making' for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Budweiser unveils 'Celebration in the Making' for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

As some of the world's top football clubs compete for international glory, Budweiser is tapping into India's growing love for the sport by offering fans immersive experiences.

Budweiser FIFA CWC
Budweiser FIFA CWC
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Budweiser, the official global beer sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, is turning up the excitement in India with its newly launched global campaign titled “Celebration in the Making.”  As some of the world’s top football clubs compete for international glory, Budweiser is tapping into India’s growing love for the sport by offering fans immersive experiences, bold cultural collaborations, and limited-edition collectibles.
 
This latest campaign continues Budweiser’s tradition of blending sport, music, and lifestyle to create unforgettable fan moments. Building on past efforts such as “The Night is Yours to Take” and the BUDX NBA House, Budweiser’s new focus is squarely on India’s energetic football fanbase. The brand aims to amplify the joy and emotion of every goal, every match, and every celebration. 
 
“As football continues to capture the hearts of Indian fans, this campaign pays tribute to their unmatched passion and loyalty,” said Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing and Trade Marketing at AB InBev India. “From jersey pride to last-minute screamers, Budweiser is here to make every fan moment feel larger than life.”
 
In India, the “Celebration in the Making” initiative includes a series of curated, culturally-driven activations. Fans in Maharashtra and West Bengal can look forward to exclusive FIFA-themed Budweiser Premium and Magnum bottles and cans designed for the tournament. In a unique fashion collaboration, Budweiser has teamed up with iconic Indian streetwear brand Bluorng to create a limited-edition fan jersey symbolizing unity among rival club supporters.
 
To keep the conversation going off the pitch, the campaign also includes a football-focused podcast hosted by rapper and entertainer Shah Rule. The show will feature raw and entertaining discussions with Indian footballers and artists. On matchdays, Budweiser will bring fans together at Fan Parks in key Indian cities—transforming every save and goal into a shared moment of celebration.
 
Globally, Budweiser’s campaign includes the return of “Bring Home The Bud,” offering free beer to supporters of the winning club in select countries. A thrilling campaign film titled “ThunderBud,” set to AC/DC’s "Thunderstruck," further captures the energy of football celebrations—bringing the spirit of the game closer to fans worldwide.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juve, City through to last 16; Real bounce back

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter, Dortmund go past rivals in thrilling ties

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs Urawa Reds live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Flamengo vs Chelsea live time, streaming

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story