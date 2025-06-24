Budweiser unveils 'Celebration in the Making' for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Budweiser, the official global beer sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, is turning up the excitement in India with its newly launched global campaign titled “Celebration in the Making.” As some of the world’s top football clubs compete for international glory, Budweiser is tapping into India’s growing love for the sport by offering fans immersive experiences, bold cultural collaborations, and limited-edition collectibles.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16 This latest campaign continues Budweiser’s tradition of blending sport, music, and lifestyle to create unforgettable fan moments. Building on past efforts such as “The Night is Yours to Take” and the BUDX NBA House, Budweiser’s new focus is squarely on India’s energetic football fanbase. The brand aims to amplify the joy and emotion of every goal, every match, and every celebration.

“As football continues to capture the hearts of Indian fans, this campaign pays tribute to their unmatched passion and loyalty,” said Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing and Trade Marketing at AB InBev India. “From jersey pride to last-minute screamers, Budweiser is here to make every fan moment feel larger than life.” In India, the “Celebration in the Making” initiative includes a series of curated, culturally-driven activations. Fans in Maharashtra and West Bengal can look forward to exclusive FIFA-themed Budweiser Premium and Magnum bottles and cans designed for the tournament. In a unique fashion collaboration, Budweiser has teamed up with iconic Indian streetwear brand Bluorng to create a limited-edition fan jersey symbolizing unity among rival club supporters.