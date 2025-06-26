Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA CWC: Monterrey advances to knockout rounds with 4-0 victory over Urawa

FIFA CWC: Monterrey advances to knockout rounds with 4-0 victory over Urawa

Monterrey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and went on to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 and advance to the knockout rounds in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey

Monterrey

AP Pasadena (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Monterrey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and went on to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 and advance to the knockout rounds in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey finished second in Group E behind Inter Milan, which defeated River Plate 2-0 in a simultaneous game in Seattle on Wednesday. Monterry plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Atlanta in the round of 16.

The match drew just 14,312 to the 89,702-capacity Rose Bowl.

Nelson Deossa ripped the ball from 35 yards out that Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa got a hand on but couldn't stop in the 30th minute to put Monterrey up 1-0.

 

After a cooling break, Germn Berterame tucked the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0. Jess Corona added another goal from distance that lofted up and dropped into the goal in the 39th. 

Also Read

FIFA Club World Cup

When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup online in India for free?

FIFA World Cup 2026

Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line

Jobe Bellingham

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter, Dortmund go past rivals in thrilling ties

Juventus

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal live time, streaming

Berterame added a second goal in stoppage time.

The Red Diamonds had been eliminated after losses to River Plate and Inter Milan.

Liga MX's Monterrey was scrappy from the start. Alphonso Alvarado had a header in the opening minutes that hit the crossbar.

Key Moment  Sergio Ramos had scored the only goal for Monterrey in its first two matches before the team unleashed their three goals in the first half, sending the throngs of Rayados fans at the Rose Bowl into a frenzy. Monterrey, which started the day in third in the standings, needed to score because goals mattered in the group standings.

Takeaways  With a commanding lead, Monterrey eased up in the waning minutes out of caution because four players were handed yellow cards in the previous match against River Plate. If any of the four were carded again, they would be unavailable for the round of 16 match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's salary: How one man's pay outpaces entire MLS teams?

Inter vs River Plate

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs River Plate live time and streaming

Dortmund vs Ulsan

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan live time, streaming

Lyon football club

Lyon out of Ligue 1! Financial woes send 7-time champions to second tier

Paul Pogba

Pogba returns! French midfielder set to sign 2-year deal with AS Monaco

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon