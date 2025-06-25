FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Chelsea go through; Auckland City create history

Chelsea, Benfica, and Flamengo all progressed after crucial results, while heavyweights Bayern Munich suffered a setback, and Boca Juniors were eliminated following a shock draw with minnows Auckland City. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16 The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage came to an eventful close on Tuesday night, with top clubs securing knockout stage berths and others bowing out in dramatic fashion.Chelsea, Benfica, and Flamengo all progressed after crucial results, while heavyweights Bayern Munich suffered a setback, and Boca Juniors were eliminated following a shock draw with minnows Auckland City.

Chelsea Cruise Past ES Tunis to Book Round of 16 Spot

At a scorching Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Chelsea produced a dominant performance to beat ES Tunis 3-0, confirming their place in the Round of 16. Tosin Adarabioyo broke the deadlock just before halftime with a header from an Enzo Fernández free-kick. Minutes later, Liam Delap opened his Chelsea account with a smart turn and finish after another assist from Fernández.

Tyrique George added the third in stoppage time, sealing the win. With two assists, Enzo Fernández stood out as Chelsea finished second in Group D with six points, setting up a knockout clash against Benfica in Charlotte this Saturday. “Delap’s goal just before halftime was the game-changer, giving Chelsea control after a tense first half.” Flamengo Leave It Late Against LAFC, Top Group D Over in Orlando, Flamengo needed a late equalizer from Jorginho in the 87th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw against already eliminated LAFC. The American side had briefly taken the lead through Denis Bouanga in the 84th minute, their first and only goal of the tournament.

Flamengo's draw was enough to top Group D with seven points, narrowly ahead of Chelsea. They will now face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Miami Gardens. Benfica Edge Bayern in Searing Heat to Top Group C In Charlotte, Benfica stunned Bayern Munich 1-0 in blistering 97°F heat to claim top spot in Group C. Andreas Schjelderup struck early, converting Fredrik Aursnes’ cross in the 13th minute. Bayern’s response came too late, with a Joshua Kimmich goal disallowed for offside interference by Harry Kane. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios Benfica defended resolutely in the second half, as Bayern struggled to find rhythm despite introducing all five substitutes — including Kane and Kimmich, at the break.

“It was a great first half, and we knew how to suffer in the second,” said Benfica’s Nedim Bajrami. The result sets up a Chelsea vs. Benfica clash in the next round, while Bayern prepare for a high-profile duel with Flamengo. Auckland City Stun Boca Juniors With First-Ever Club World Cup Point In the biggest shock of the day, New Zealand’s amateur side Auckland City held Boca Juniors to a 1-1 draw, knocking the Argentine giants out of the tournament. Boca took the lead in the 26th minute through a bizarre own goal off Auckland keeper Nathan Garrow, but Christian Gray equalized with a header from a corner in the 52nd minute.