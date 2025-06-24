Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16

This year's expanded format has brought even more excitement to the Club World Cup, with elite teams from Europe and South America joined by rising powers from North America and beyond.

FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 excitement is ramping up as the tournament moves from its group stage into the high-stakes knockout rounds. Following weeks of intense group-stage matchups, the top two teams from each of the eight groups have now secured their place in the Round of 16.
 
The knockout stage begins on 28 June and will continue through 1 July, with clubs battling it out in do-or-die matches to keep their dreams of global glory alive. Only eight will make it through to the quarter-finals, which are scheduled to take place on 4 and 5 July.
 
The intensity will only build from there, as the semi-finals are lined up for 8 and 9 July. The final, which promises to be a blockbuster event, is set for 13 July and will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a fitting stage to crown the world’s best club team.
 
This year’s expanded format has brought even more excitement to the Club World Cup, with elite teams from Europe and South America joined by rising powers from North America and beyond. Fans around the globe are eagerly anticipating each fixture as we head into the tournament's decisive phase. 
 
Here is the confirmed list of teams that have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 so far:
 
Bayern Munich (Germany)
 
CR Flamengo (Brazil)
 
Juventus (Italy)
 
Manchester City (England)
 
Botafogo (Brazil)
 
Paris Saint-Germain  (France)
 
Palmeiras (Brazil)
   
There are still 8 more teams to be qualified which will be finalised in the coming days as well. With South American clubs making a go against the biggest clubs in Europe, it is going to be an exciting set last 16 in the quadrennial tournament.  With these top clubs gearing up for knockout action, the road to the final is filled with anticipation, drama, and world-class football. 
Round of 16 Confirmed ties
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
  • Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Location TBA)
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

