Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Inter 0-0 PSG in 1st half

French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are set to take on Italian giants Inter Milan tonight in the much-anticipated final of the 2025 UEFA Champions League at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

For PSG, this is a historic chance to capture their maiden Champions League crown, while Inter are aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth time. Manager Luis Enrique heads into the final with a fully fit squad, giving him the luxury—and challenge—of selecting from a strong lineup.

Having already secured the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France, PSG are on the verge of completing a dream treble. Despite setbacks in April, including losses to Nice and Strasbourg, they found their rhythm again with a Coupe de France final win over Reims and key Champions League performances—particularly their shootout victory at Anfield and comeback against Aston Villa.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final live match time and streaming Inter Milan, unbeaten in their last six games, have impressed with their consistency. Although they missed out on domestic trophies, they eliminated Bayern Munich and Barcelona in thrilling fashion. Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi played pivotal roles in their dramatic semi-final success.

Inter vs PSG starting line-ups

PSG starting 11: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, D. Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Inter starting 11: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Martinez, Thuram

Champions League 2025 final: Inter vs PSG live telecast and live streaming details

What time does the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG being held?

The final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to stream the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG live in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.