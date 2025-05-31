Home / Sports / Football News / Inter Milan vs PSG Champions League final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Inter 0-0 PSG in 1st half
PSG are looking to clinch their maiden UCL title on the night with Inzaghi's resilient Inter side in the way.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:39 AM IST
French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are set to take on Italian giants Inter Milan tonight in the much-anticipated final of the 2025 UEFA Champions League at Munich’s Allianz Arena.
 
For PSG, this is a historic chance to capture their maiden Champions League crown, while Inter are aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth time. Manager Luis Enrique heads into the final with a fully fit squad, giving him the luxury—and challenge—of selecting from a strong lineup.
 
Having already secured the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France, PSG are on the verge of completing a dream treble. Despite setbacks in April, including losses to Nice and Strasbourg, they found their rhythm again with a Coupe de France final win over Reims and key Champions League performances—particularly their shootout victory at Anfield and comeback against Aston Villa.
 
Inter Milan, unbeaten in their last six games, have impressed with their consistency. Although they missed out on domestic trophies, they eliminated Bayern Munich and Barcelona in thrilling fashion. Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi played pivotal roles in their dramatic semi-final success. 
 
Inter vs PSG starting line-ups 
 
PSG starting 11: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, D. Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia
 
Inter starting 11: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Martinez, Thuram  
 

Champions League 2025 final: Inter vs PSG live telecast and live streaming details

 
What time does the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.
 
Where is the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG being held?
The final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
 
Where to watch the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG live on TV in India?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG live in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
 

12:39 AM

Inter vs PSG Champions League final LIVE UPDATES: Doue over Barcola in the final!

Doue has been picked over Barcola for the final by Luis Enrique as he will be counting on his trickery tonight to outwit the resilient Inter defense on the night.

12:12 AM

Inter vs PSG Champions League final LIVE UPDATES: Allianz Arena all packed up!

The fans have flocked the stadium with less than 20 minutes for the action to start now. This is the stadium's second UCL final with the first one coming back in 2012 between Bayern and Chelsea.

11:54 PM

Inter vs PSG Champions League final LIVE UPDATES: Starting line-ups!

PSG starting 11: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, D. Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia
 
Inter starting 11: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Martinez, Thuram

11:50 PM

Inter vs PSG Champions League final LIVE UPDATES: Can Inter salvage their season?

Inter Milan lost their chance to grab the Italian title and will be looking to end the season on a high with a European title tonight. Inzaghi and his men will not let PSG take the title away easily as the match is expected to bring a lot of excitement.

11:43 PM

Inter vs PSG Champions League final LIVE UPDATES: PSG eyeing maiden UCL title

Luis Enrique has led PSG to a final and could possibly lead them to their maiden UCL title tonight. Germany has been kind to Enrique as he won the title with Barcelona back in 2015 against Juventus.

11:36 PM

Inter vs PSG Champions League final LIVE UPDATES: Final showdown in Munich!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025 final between Inter Milan and PSG at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Action to begin at 12:30 AM IST.
First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

