Bhaichung Bhutia launches football talent hunt across 50 Indian cities

Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia has unveiled India's largest-ever football trials aimed at discovering and nurturing young talent nationwide. Kicking off this month, the talent hunt will span 50 cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Belgaum. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Organised by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) and powered by enJogo, the trials are expected to see over 6,000 players aged 9-18 showcasing their skills in front of AIFF/AFC certified coaches. Bhutia aims to tap into the potential of youth from diverse regions, offering them opportunities to develop their skills at the BBFS Residential Academy.

"Football in India needs a strong foundation, and that starts with youth development," said Bhutia in a release.

"Our mission is to create pathways for young footballers to rise through the ranks, whether they come from big cities or remote areas. Through these trials, we hope to find and develop India's next football stars."



The trials will unfold in phases over seven months, with over 200 participants in each city. Selected players will have the chance to train at BBFS, which has a proven track record of producing professionals who have represented the national team.

Notable alumni include Manbhakupar Malngiang, Lionel D Rymme, and Deepika Pal.