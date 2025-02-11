ISL 2025: Check the full playoff qualification scenario of the top 12 teams

Indian Super League (ISL), is nearing the end of its group-stage games, with the top 12 teams fighting for a chance at a top-six finish in the table. So far, bottom-placed Mohammedan SC is the only team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoff race. While top teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are almost in the playoffs, they will still try to win most of their remaining games to finish at the top of the table and earn the league shield. But how does the current points table look, and what are the qualification scenarios for all the teams still in the playoff race? Take a look. The 2025 edition of India’s franchise-based football league, the(ISL), is nearing the end of its group-stage games, with the top 12 teams fighting for a chance at a top-six finish in the table. So far, bottom-placed Mohammedan SC is the only team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoff race. While top teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are almost in the playoffs, they will still try to win most of their remaining games to finish at the top of the table and earn the league shield. But how does the current points table look, and what are the qualification scenarios for all the teams still in the playoff race? Take a look.

ISL 2025 points table

Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mohun Bagan 20 14 4 2 39 14 25 46 2 Goa 19 10 6 3 35 24 11 36 3 Jamshedpur 19 11 1 7 30 32 -2 34 4 Bengaluru 20 9 4 7 36 28 8 31 5 Mumbai City 19 8 7 4 24 22 2 31 6 NorthEast Utd 20 7 8 5 37 27 10 29 7 Odisha 20 6 8 6 38 33 5 26 8 Kerala Blasters 19 7 3 9 30 30 0 24 9 Punjab FC 19 7 3 9 27 29 -2 24 10 Chennaiyin 20 5 6 9 27 32 -5 21 11 East Bengal 19 5 3 11 18 26 -8 18 12 Hyderabad 19 4 4 11 19 38 -19 16 13 Mohammedan SC 19 2 5 12 9 34 -25 11

Qualification scenario of top teams

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Dominating the league

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been the most consistent team this season, securing 46 points from 20 games with an impressive goal difference of +25. Their playoff spot is already confirmed, and they need just six more points from their remaining four matches to mathematically retain the league shield. Upcoming fixtures against Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa will be crucial in sealing their dominance before the playoffs begin.

Also Read

FC Goa: Aiming for a strong finish

FC Goa, currently second with 36 points in 19 games, once looked like potential challengers for the league shield. However, Mohun Bagan’s commanding form has put that goal out of reach. Despite this, FC Goa remains focused on securing a second-place finish, which would provide a direct semi-final entry. Their remaining matches include tough encounters against Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, Punjab FC, Mohammedan SC, and Mohun Bagan. Maintaining momentum will be key as they head into the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC: Eyeing a top-two finish

Jamshedpur FC sit third with 34 points from 19 matches. Just a few weeks ago, they were seen as strong contenders for the league shield, but back-to-back defeats to Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC ended that dream. While they are still in a comfortable position to make the playoffs, their primary focus will be overtaking FC Goa for second place to avoid the knockout playoff round. Their remaining fixtures, including matches against NorthEast United FC, Mohammedan SC, Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, and Chennaiyin FC, will test their resilience.

Bengaluru FC: Rejuvenated playoff push

Bengaluru FC had been struggling with a poor run of form, but their recent win against Jamshedpur FC at the Kanteerava Stadium was a turning point. With 31 points from 20 games and a goal difference of +8, they now have a strong chance of making the playoffs. Two of their last four matches will be played at home, and if they can secure wins in both, their playoff berth will be all but confirmed. Upcoming fixtures against NorthEast United FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, and Mumbai City FC will be decisive in determining their final standing.

Mumbai City FC: Strong defence, goal-scoring woes

Mumbai City FC, also on 31 points but with a game in hand, have faced goal-scoring issues throughout the season. Despite this, they boast one of the best defensive records, second only to Mohun Bagan. Their ability to grind out results has kept them in playoff contention, but their remaining fixtures are challenging. With matches against FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, and Bengaluru FC, they will need to capitalise on their strong defensive setup to ensure a top-six finish.

NorthEast United FC: A season of what-ifs

NorthEast United FC have been heavily reliant on Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who is enjoying one of the best individual seasons in ISL history. With 29 points from 20 matches and a goal difference of +10, they are clinging onto the sixth and final playoff spot. However, their next two matches against Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC are critical. If they fail to get positive results, the teams below them will be ready to pounce. Their remaining fixtures include games against Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal, both of whom are desperate for points.

Odisha FC: Fighting against the odds

Odisha FC’s season has been inconsistent, and their ageing squad has struggled to keep up with the pace of the league. Sitting in seventh place with 26 points from 20 games, they are just three points behind NorthEast United FC. Their playoff hopes remain alive, especially with upcoming matches against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC and Mohammedan SC. However, they face tough tests against Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC, making their qualification far from certain.

Kerala Blasters: Late resurgence under caretaker coaches

Kerala Blasters’ season took a turn after Mikael Stahre’s sacking, and the team, under interim coaches Thomas Tchorz and TG Purushothaman, have given themselves a fighting chance. With 24 points from 19 games, they are just five points off a playoff spot with a game in hand. However, their remaining fixtures are extremely challenging, featuring four of the current top five teams. They will need big performances against Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, and Hyderabad FC to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Punjab FC: Lost momentum but still in the race

Punjab FC started the season strongly but have since lost momentum. Despite this, they remain mathematically in contention with 24 points from 19 games. Their fixture list is relatively easier than the teams above them, and if they can find their form again, they could still make a late push for the playoffs. Matches against Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, and Mohammedan SC provide them with opportunities to gather crucial points.

Chennaiyin FC: Too many missed opportunities

Chennaiyin FC had high hopes at the start of the season, especially after an impressive playoff run last year. However, a seven-match winless streak derailed their campaign. Now sitting on 21 points from 20 games, they are eight points behind sixth place, making their playoff hopes slim. They will likely regret dropping points in crucial matches earlier in the season.

East Bengal: Playoff hopes hanging by a thread

East Bengal have never really looked like a top-six contender this season. With just 18 points from 19 games, their playoff chances are purely mathematical at this point.

Hyderabad FC: Almost out of the race

Hyderabad FC have had a tough season but have shown occasional flashes of quality. However, with 16 points from 19 games and a goal difference of -19, their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.