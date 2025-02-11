Plymouth to face Manchester City after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup

Plymouth's reward for knocking out Liverpool in the FA Cup was to draw Manchester City in the fifth round.

Plymouth on the bottom of division two shocked Premier League leader Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday. For its next trick, it has to go to Etihad Stadium on March 1 to face Pep Guardiola's City, the four-time defending league champion.

Holder Manchester United is at home to Fulham in one of three all-Premier League matchups. Newcastle hosts Brighton, and Bournemouth is at home to Wolverhampton.

Aston Villa plays second-tier Cardiff.

Burnley, which is chasing promotion to the Premier League, travels to Preston.

Crystal Palace beat League 2 side Doncaster Rovers 2-0 on Monday to set up a fifth-round tie at home to Millwall.

Exeter or Nottingham Forest play on Tuesday for the chance to host Ipswich.