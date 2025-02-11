Champions League 2025: Man City vs Real Madrid live match time, streaming

Real Madrid and Manchester City are gearing up for another thrilling chapter in their Champions League rivalry as they face off in a two-legged playoff for a place in the round of 16. This marks their fourth consecutive meeting in the competition, a matchup that has become one of the most exciting in recent European football. The stakes are immense, as the winner of each of their last three encounters has gone on to lift the Champions League trophy.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 knockout stage today's matches and live streaming Although both teams have been dominant in recent years, they’ve faced difficulties in the new 36-team format this season. Madrid finished 11th in the league phase, while City narrowly advanced to the knockout rounds by securing a crucial victory in their final group game. Both clubs were on the edge of elimination, with Madrid suffering defeats to Lille, AC Milan, and Liverpool, and City losing to Sporting Lisbon, Juventus, and PSG.

Manchester City Team news

Rodri has been named in Manchester City's squad for the knockout stages, as the club remains hopeful he could return from a torn ACL before the season concludes. However, the Spaniard is still some distance from full recovery.

January signing Vitor Reis has not been included in the squad, though the rest of City's new acquisitions have been. There are concerns over Nico Gonzalez's availability after he sustained a back injury and was forced off the field on Saturday.

Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku are expected to miss out once more due to injury.

Real Madrid Team news

Real Madrid are facing significant defensive problems, with Lucas Vazquez the latest player to join the injury list. The experienced Spaniard is expected to miss both legs against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

While Antonio Rudiger could return next week, he will be unavailable for Tuesday's match due to a thigh injury. David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are also out of action.

ALSO READ: It feels like a Clasico now: Carlo Ancelloti on clash against Man City Federico Valverde is likely to fill in at right-back, which could allow Luka Modric to start in midfield. Eduardo Camavinga, who returned to action over the weekend, is expected to feature in Ancelotti's midfield setup.

Key player battles to look out for Erling Haaland vs Ascencio: With Real's defence shaken by injuries lately, City's Erling Haaland would be up against the likes Ascencio who hasn't had much experience of big games like these. However, Real's defender would try his best to keep Haaland away from the goal tonight. Kylian Mbappe vs Akanji: City's defence has also not been upto the mark lately and with Kylian Mbappe running up and down the flanks, Akanji will have a tough night at the Etihad and will need to be at his best against the French forward.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid starting 11

Manchester City playing 11 (probable): Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Bernardo, Kovacic, Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Real Madrid playing 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy, Camavinga, Modric, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

UEFA Champions League playoff Manchester City vs Real Madrid 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on February 11.

What time will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid begin on February 11?

The UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM (Feb 12).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.