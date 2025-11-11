ISL at Crossroads: Players demand urgent fix for the league's future

When the Indian Super League (ISL) launched in 2014, it was envisioned as a game-changer for football in India. Early excitement was palpable, fueled by former football stars of the ’90s and 2000s, along with celebrities from cricket and cinema. The three-month tournament, though not yet recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), quickly captured fans’ attention.

However, once the initial novelty faded, the league struggled to maintain its early momentum. While the ISL did improve professionalism and standards in Indian football, its popularity has waned over 11 seasons. It also diminished the stature of the former 1st division football league in India known as the I-League which has also seen some of the prominent clubs of the country being shut down. The likes of former champions Salgaocar FC and Chennai City FC beared the brunt of the switch with the league now facing difficulties in terms of viewership and revenue as well.

Rising Costs and Declining Revenues

The inaugural ISL season, featuring eight franchises, averaged 25,408 spectators per match. In contrast, the latest season, even with iconic Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, drew just 11,084 per game. High operational costs, low ticket sales, and declining broadcast numbers have left clubs financially stretched.

In 2014, TV viewership for the league reached 429 million; by 2024–25, combined TV and digital numbers had dropped to roughly 130 million. A mid-table ISL club reportedly spent nearly ₹60 crore last season, with almost half recorded as losses. For comparison, IPL teams receive around ₹425 crore annually, far outpacing ISL clubs’ ₹13-16 crore central revenue allocation.

Among the original eight franchises, only five remain. FC Pune City shut down due to financial issues, Delhi Dynamos relocated to Odisha, and ATK merged into Mohun Bagan after the ISL gained top-tier recognition.

Financial Struggles and Relocations

Clubs have faced a persistent struggle with operational costs. Delhi Dynamos benefited from government-provided stadiums and sponsorships after moving to Odisha, but even champions like Chennaiyin FC have contemplated relocating to ease financial pressure. Hyderabad FC inherited losses from the defunct Pune City franchise and faced persistent deficits until new owners restructured the club.

Players’ and staff salaries have also been affected by these financial strains, sometimes resulting in delayed payments and staff departures. The situation highlights the fragile financial ecosystem within Indian football clubs. V. C. Praveen, owner of Gokulam Kerala, believes the troubles facing India’s second-division football stem from the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) in 2010.