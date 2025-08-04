Kerala visit off for Messi-led Argentina over scheduling conflict

Argentina's national football team, led by legendary player Lionel Messi, will not visit Kerala, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said on Monday.

The minister had earlier insisted that the Messi-led Argentina side would visit the state as announced by the government, and that the sponsor had already paid the match fee for the event.

He told reporters on Monday that the foreign team informed them that they were facing difficulties in visiting the state in October this year, but the sponsor responded that "we are interested only in a visit in the month of October." Abdurahiman had earlier said the team was more likely to come in October or November this year, and that they would be treated as state guests, with their security, accommodation, and other facilities provided by the government.