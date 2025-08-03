Home / Sports / Football News / Will Brazil's Neymar Jr. get one final go at the FIFA World Cup in 2026?

Will Brazil's Neymar Jr. get one final go at the FIFA World Cup in 2026?

Brazil's director of football said that if Neymar is fit, there's no question about his place in the squad.

Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 1:01 AM IST
As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticks on, one of Brazil's biggest footballing questions still hangs in the air: Will Neymar be there? Once seen as the face of Brazilian football’s future, Neymar’s recent years have been plagued by injuries, inconsistency, and speculation. Yet, his raw talent continues to inspire belief among the Seleção faithful.
 
Rodrigo Caetano, director of selections at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), recently addressed the topic in an interview with ESPN. His message was clear: if Neymar is fit, there’s no question about his place in the squad.  'There is always room for a good player'
 
“There is no doubt that he is a technical exponent of the generation and the Brazilian national team. It is unanimous that, if he is in clinical and physical conditions, the technique is indisputable. And there is always room for a good player, especially one that is exceptional,” Caetano said. 
 
While Neymar’s brilliance on the pitch remains undisputed, his availability is the concern clouding his World Cup prospects. He featured in just 4 of Brazil’s 16 World Cup Qualifier matches, a glaring statistic for a player of his stature.
 
His most persistent battle has been with his body. Knee injuries, ankle problems, and recurring knocks have limited his ability to string together consistent playing time since 2022. For fans and coaches alike, it's not a matter of whether Neymar can deliver, it's whether he will be there to do so.
 
A Glimmer of Hope at Santos 
Since rejoining Santos, Neymar has shown glimpses of his old magic. Encouragingly, he has started, and completed, four consecutive matches, a streak not seen in years. During this run, he scored a goal in a famous win over Flamengo and led from the front, despite mixed team results.
 
The fact that he's avoiding substitutions and absorbing full-match pressure suggests that his rehabilitation may finally be turning a corner.
 
Starter or Super Sub? 
If Neymar maintains fitness, he’s almost guaranteed a place in Brazil's 2026 squad. Whether he starts remains to be seen. With a new generation of attacking talent like Rodrygo, Endrick, and Vinícius Jr., rising through the ranks, Neymar might evolve into a deeper role, possibly as a No. 10 or second striker, where his creativity and vision can be maximized without the physical demands of a winger.
 
“For a player to technically stand out, if he is technically well, the issue of talent stands out in relation to the others. Which is the case with him.”
 
Neymar's path to 2026 is still uncertain. But as long as there's a ball at his feet and hope in his legs, Brazil will be watching.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 1:01 AM IST

