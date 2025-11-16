Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

The Norway national football team dominated when they last faced Italy, and now they'll meet again in a FIFA World Cup European qualifier at the iconic San Siro Stadium.

Italy comes into this match following a 2-0 victory over Moldova in their last qualifier, with two late goals securing the win. However, Gli Azzurri will need to improve their attacking strategy for this upcoming challenge, as the match against Norway is expected to be a tough one.

On the other hand, Norway will aim to extend their winning streak after a resounding 4-1 victory over Estonia in their previous World Cup qualifying fixture.

The Landslaget are in strong form and will be determined to repeat their success against Italy. Despite being the away team, Norway will be confident heading into this clash. Italy team news Riccardo Calafiori might not be available in this clash for Italy due to a lack of fitness. Norway team news ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: List of qualified teams and qualification scenarios No major injury concerns for the side but rotations could be seen having secured qualification already. Italy vs Norway World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable) Italy starting 11 (probable): Vicario (GK); Bellanova, Mancini, Buongiorno, Cambiaso; Tonali, Cristante; Orsolini, Raspadori, Zaccagni; Retegui

Norway starting 11 (probable): Nyland (GK); Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Berg, Nusa; Sorloth, Haaland FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy vs Norway live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be played? The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be played on November 17 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway begin on November 17? The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will start at 1:15 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway?