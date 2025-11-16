Home / Sports / Football News / Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

The Landslaget are in strong form and will be determined to repeat their success against Italy. Despite being the away team, Norway will be confident heading into this clash.

Italy vs Norway WC qualifier
Italy vs Norway WC qualifier
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Norway national football team dominated when they last faced Italy, and now they'll meet again in a FIFA World Cup European qualifier at the iconic San Siro Stadium.
 
Italy comes into this match following a 2-0 victory over Moldova in their last qualifier, with two late goals securing the win. However, Gli Azzurri will need to improve their attacking strategy for this upcoming challenge, as the match against Norway is expected to be a tough one.
 
On the other hand, Norway will aim to extend their winning streak after a resounding 4-1 victory over Estonia in their previous World Cup qualifying fixture.
 
The Landslaget are in strong form and will be determined to repeat their success against Italy. Despite being the away team, Norway will be confident heading into this clash.
 
Italy team news
 
Riccardo Calafiori might not be available in this clash for Italy due to a lack of fitness.
 
Norway team news
 
No major injury concerns for the side but rotations could be seen having secured qualification already. 
 
Italy vs Norway World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable)
 
Italy starting 11 (probable): Vicario (GK); Bellanova, Mancini, Buongiorno, Cambiaso; Tonali, Cristante; Orsolini, Raspadori, Zaccagni; Retegui
 
Norway starting 11 (probable): Nyland (GK); Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Berg, Nusa; Sorloth, Haaland
 
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy vs Norway live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be played?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be played on November 17 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway begin on November 17?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will start at 1:15 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway?
San Siro Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro 2028: Cardiff to host opener, Wembley to stage semis and final

Man United sued for £1m over ex-player's spinal injury and lost earnings

Germany demand fees for homegrown players who switch to other nationalities

What is Pubalgia? Injury forcing Lamine Yamal to miss Spanish team matches

Club over country? Chiesa refuses Italy call-up to focus on Liverpool

Topics :Football News

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story