Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA World Cup 2026: List of qualified teams and qualification scenarios

FIFA World Cup 2026: List of qualified teams and qualification scenarios

Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualify as tournament hosts, filling three guaranteed spots.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will expand to 48 teams, up from 32 in Qatar 2022, and as of November 14, 30 nations have already secured their spots. With the November international window underway, a handful of teams across Europe and Concacaf have the opportunity to qualify before the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.
 
Qualified Teams by Region 
Host Nations (3)
 
Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualify as tournament hosts, filling three guaranteed spots.
 
Asia (8)

Eight Asian teams have booked their places: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. The intercontinental playoff between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for November 13 and 18, will decide Asia’s final contender.
 
 
Africa (9)
 
African qualifiers are complete, with Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia securing the nine group-winning spots. Four runners-up — Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria — are set for playoffs in Morocco to determine the intercontinental playoff participant.
 
Europe (16)
 
Europe has England, France, and Croatia already qualified. Other top European sides are still in contention with qualification scenarios playing out during November.
 
Oceania (1)
 
New Zealand has claimed the lone guaranteed spot for Oceania, with New Caledonia heading to the intercontinental playoff. 
 
South America (6)
 
South America has its six direct qualifiers: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay, while Bolivia will contest the intercontinental playoff.
 
Concacaf (3 Direct + 1 Possible)
 
No team beyond the hosts has yet qualified from Concacaf. The region’s third round consists of three groups of four teams, with group winners earning direct spots. The two best runners-up will enter the intercontinental playoff.
 
Teams on the Verge of Qualification 
Europe
 
  • Austria could qualify for the first time since 1998 if they beat Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to win against Romania.
  • Belgium can clinch their fourth consecutive World Cup with a win over Kazakhstan.
  • Netherlands will secure a spot if they beat Lithuania, having drawn 1-1 with Poland on November 14.
  • Norway, boosted by Erling Haaland, is close to its first World Cup since 1998 after defeating Estonia 4-1.
  • Portugal remains top of Group F and can qualify with a win over Armenia following a 2-0 loss to Ireland.
  • Spain can earn their 13th consecutive World Cup with a victory against Georgia and a Türkiye slip-up against Bulgaria.
  • Switzerland can qualify with a win or draw against Sweden, depending on Slovenia-Kosovo results.
 
Concacaf
 
Honduras and Jamaica remain in contention but require wins and favorable results from other group matches to secure qualification.
 
Intercontinental Playoff
 
Two spots will be decided in March 2026 through a six-team tournament featuring New Caledonia, Bolivia, and other regional runners-up. The playoff will be held in Mexico, offering one last chance for teams across Asia, Africa, Oceania, South America, and Concacaf.
 
Road Ahead
 
With the World Cup draw set for December 5, the next few weeks will be decisive for several European and Concacaf nations. Fans can expect dramatic finishes, high-stakes clashes, and potential surprises as the final 18 or so spots are determined.

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

