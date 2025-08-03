Ramsdale joins Newcastle from Southampton on season-long loan

Newcastle signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan deal from relegated Southampton on Saturday.
Newcastle announced the signing on its website with the Premier League club's coach Eddie Howe calling the 27-year-old Ramsdale an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.
The England international was previously No. 1 at Arsenal but then lost his place and joined Southampton on a four-year contract. He could not prevent the club going down last season, when he made 30 appearances in the top division.
Ramsdale, who has five caps for England, is looking forward to hearing the support of the home fans as one of their players, rather than as a visiting goalie.
It's great to be here. I've always loved coming here and I've seen how passionate and loud the fans can be, he said. I've always loved playing at St. James' Park. I've not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you, it's some place.
Newcastle begins its Premier League campaign away to Aston Villa on Aug. 16.
