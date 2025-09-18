Home / Sports / Football News / Jose Mourinho returns to Portugal, takes up new head coach role for Benfica

Jose Mourinho returns to Portugal, takes up new head coach role for Benfica

Jos Mourinho will coach in Portugal again, two decades later.

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho
AP Lisbon (Portugal)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jos Mourinho will coach in Portugal again, two decades later.

Benfica said on Thursday it reached a deal with Mourinho, sealing his return to the country 21 years after he led rival Porto to the Champions League title in 2004.

The coach was officially introduced in a news conference, and later in the day was set to oversee the squad in a practice session.

Being Portuguese, it's obvious that everyone knows well the history and the dimension of this club, Mourinho said. I'm now the coach of one of the greatest clubs in the world. None of the other giant clubs that I coached in the world made me feel so honored and motivated as I am now as the coach of Benfica.

Mourinho started his coaching career at Benfica in 2000 but lasted only three months before leaving in a contract dispute.

He will be back in the Champions League after a five-year absence, since a round-of-16 exit while coaching Tottenham in 2020. Mourinho also won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010. 

He won the third-tier Conference League with Roma in 2022, but his time at the Italian club from 2021-24 was marked by squabbles that resurfaced in his brief and chaotic spell with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

His stint with Fenerbahce came to an end last month after the Turkish club was eliminated by Benfica in a qualifying playoff of the Champions League.

Mourinho confirmed on Wednesday that Benfica contacted him about its coach vacancy.

When I was confronted with the possibility of coaching Benfica, I didn't think twice, in the sense that I was interested, he said.

Benfica fired coach Bruno Lage on Wednesday, a day after the team's 3-2 home loss to Qarabag in the Champions League. Benfica squandered a two-goal lead in front of its fans.

Club president Rui Costa fired Lage citing poor results recently. Benfica drew with 10-man Santa Clara 1-1 in the Portuguese league last Friday.

Costa said it was a matter of great pride to have Mourinho back with the club.

We wanted a coach who was a winner and we likely would not find one with a greater resume than Mourinho', Costa said.

Benfica's next match is on Saturday in the Portuguese league at AVS. Its next Champions League game is at Chelsea on Sept. 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico live match time, streaming

Mastantuono becomes youngest starter for Real Madrid in Champions League

Champions League: Partey faces boos at Tottenham amid rape allegations

Real Madrid kick off Champions League with win, Mbappe on target twice

UEFA Champions League 2025: Juventus vs Dortmund live match time, streaming

Topics :Football News

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story