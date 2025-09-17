Mastantuono becomes youngest starter for Real Madrid in Champions League

Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League, according to UEFA.

At 18 years, 33 days old, Mastantuono started Tuesday in Madrid's league phase opener against Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Argentine forward beat the mark set last year by Brazil striker Endrick, who was 18 years, 73 days old when he started for Madrid against Lille.

Before that, Madrid's youngest Champions League starter from group stage to final had been Ral Gonzlez, who was 18 years, 78 days old when he played against Ajax in 1995.

Mastantuono joined from Argentine club River Plate on a six-year deal. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($53 million) in the transfer.