UEFA Champions League 2025: Juventus vs Dortmund live match time, streaming

Juventus will open their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign with a mouth-watering clash against Borussia Dortmund on September 17 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Matchweek 1 of the group stage promises fireworks as two of Europe’s most storied clubs lock horns in what could be an early tone-setter for their respective campaigns.

The Old Lady enter this fixture in good form, having secured a morale-boosting win over Inter Milan in Serie A. After falling short of expectations in last year’s Champions League, Juventus will be determined to begin their new European journey on a stronger note, especially with the backing of their home crowd.

Borussia Dortmund also head into the tie with confidence following a bright start to their Bundesliga season. However, traveling to Turin is always a stern test, and the German side will need to combine discipline and attacking sharpness to challenge Juventus on their own patch. For Dortmund, a positive opening result could provide vital momentum in what is expected to be a competitive group stage. Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund: Head-to-head in UCL Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have faced each other five times in the UCL, with Juventus winning on three occasions, while Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious twice.

Juventus team news Juventus will head into their Champions League opener with several key absentees. Arkadiusz Milik, Chico Conceição, and Fabio Miretti are all sidelined due to injuries and will not be available for selection. There are also concerns over Edon Zhegrova, who may miss the clash owing to fitness issues. Despite the setbacks, Juventus will rely on their depth to put up a strong performance at the Allianz Stadium. Borussia Dortmund team news Borussia Dortmund face a major injury crisis ahead of their trip to Turin. The Bundesliga side will be without a number of important players, including Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Julien Duranville, Fábio Silva, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, and Aaron Anselmino. With such a long list of absentees, Dortmund’s squad depth will be tested, and manager Edin Terzić will have to rotate carefully to maintain balance in the team.

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund starting 11 (probable) Juventus starting 11 (probable): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Yildiz; David, Openda Borussia Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini; Yan Couto, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier UEFA Champions League 2025: Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast and streaming details When will the UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund be played? The UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund will be played on September 17. What time will the UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund begin? The UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (September 17).