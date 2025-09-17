Champions League: Partey faces boos at Tottenham amid rape allegations

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey was booed by Tottenham fans on his return to London for a Champions League game the night before he was due in court on rape charges.
The 32-year-old former Arsenal midfielder started on the bench just hours before a scheduled appearance at the Old Bailey in London on Wednesday. In July, he was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Partey came on as a substitute in the 78th minute. Spurs fans immediately booed him and continued doing it any time he got involved in play. Tottenham won 1-0.
The alleged offenses, which relate to three women, occurred between 2021-22 when Partey was an Arsenal player.
Partey was granted bail in a court appearance in London on Aug 5. Villarreal signed him two days later.
Partey's lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he denies all the charges against him and that he welcomed the opportunity to finally clear his name." Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when it first received a report of rape.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
