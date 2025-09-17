Champions League: Partey faces boos at Tottenham amid rape allegations

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey was booed by Tottenham fans on his return to London for a Champions League game the night before he was due in court on rape charges.

The 32-year-old former Arsenal midfielder started on the bench just hours before a scheduled appearance at the Old Bailey in London on Wednesday. In July, he was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Partey came on as a substitute in the 78th minute. Spurs fans immediately booed him and continued doing it any time he got involved in play. Tottenham won 1-0.

The alleged offenses, which relate to three women, occurred between 2021-22 when Partey was an Arsenal player.