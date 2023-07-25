Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

France star footballer Kylian Mabappe is set to become the highest-paid footballer in history. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) accepted Al Hilal's formal bid of 300 million pounds for the World winning Mbappe.

Though, it is still not clear whether the 24-year-old star will move to Saudi Pro League.

Amid all the talks around his transfer, it seems Mbappe is enjoying his time.





— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 24, 2023 In a response to to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet, "Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," the PSG replied with a series of laughing emojis.

Mbappe transfer saga so far

The 24-year-old French striker's contract at PSG ends in 2024. He had the option to extend it by a year, but he informed the club in a letter last month that he does not intend to exercise that option.

The French league champion had signed Mbappe from Monaco for €180m in 2017 and he had signed a new two- year contract last year despite links with Real Madrid.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal submitted a world record bid to sign Mbappe worth £300 million (£260m), smashing the previous record fee set by Neymar €222m (£191m) in 2017.

Why Mbappe could accept the Al Hilal's contract?

With a chance to become a highest-paid player in football history, the details of Al Hilal's formal contract reportedly revealed that the Saudi club will allow Mbappe to leave the club for free after one year. This will allow Mbappe to complete his dream move to Real Madrid after 2023-24 season.

Kylian Mbappe salary breakdown at Al Hilal

Saudi club Al Hilal are desperate to sign the 2018 World Cup winner and if reports have to be believed, Al Hilal could offer 700 million Euros to Mbappe.

Mbappe Al Hilal salary breakdown

For a year: 700 million Euros (reports)

For a month: 58.33 million Euros

For a week: 13.3 million Euros

For a day: 1.9 million Euros

For an hour: 79,900 Euros

For a minute: 1,332 Euros

For a second: 22 Euros

Neymar to Mbappe: Highest-paid footballers in history

Top five highest paid footballer in history Player Left Joined Transfer fee Neymar Barcelona PSG 222 million Euros Kylian Mbappe Monaco PSG 180 million Euros Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona 135 million Euros Ousmane Dembele B Dortmund Bardelona 135 million Euros Joao felix Benfica Atletico Madrid 127.20 million Euros

Timeline of events: How Mbappe relations with PSG changed in last one year?

May 2022: Mbappe signs lucrative two-year deal to stay at PSG, turning down a move to Real Madrid.

April 2023: Wins sixth Ligue 1 title of career and fifth with PSG.

13 June 2023: Mbappe tweets he wants to stay at PSG for now but will not extend his contract beyond 2024.

5 July 2023: Told by PSG president Nasser Al- Khelaifi he must sign a new contract if he wants to stay.

9 July 2023: Calls PSG a "divisive" club in comments made to France Football magazine.

21 July 2023: Left out of PSG squad for pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

22 July 2023: French footballers' union says it could take legal action after accusing PSG of "moral harassment" for leaving Mbappe out of pre-season tour squad.

24 July 2023: Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal make world record £300 million Euros bid for Mbappe.

Mbappe glorious career at PSG

Since his arrival at the Parc des Princes in 2017, Mbappe has scored 212 goals (all- time leading scorer) and provided 98 assists in 260 matches in six seasons.

Mbappe has won the Ligue 1 title five times, the Coupe de France three times and the Coupe de la Ligue twice.

In Europe, he was runner-up in the Champions League in the 2019-2020 campaign, losing in the final 1-0 to Bayern Munich.