Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF re-appoints Dennerby as women's team coach ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

AIFF re-appoints Dennerby as women's team coach ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

On July 13, the technical committee of the AIFF under the legendary IM Vijayan as the chairman, had recommended Andrews, who guided Gokulam Kerala FC to back-to-back Indian Women's League (IWL) titles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dennerby was in charge of the national team in the first round of Olympic qualifiers, against Kyrgyzstan on April 4 and 7 -- which India won -- before leaving.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday re-appointed Swede Thomas Dennerby as the national women's team head coach ahead of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, even though its technical committee had recommended Gokulam Kerala's Anthony Andrews.

On July 13, the technical committee of the AIFF under the legendary IM Vijayan as the chairman, had recommended Andrews, who guided Gokulam Kerala FC to back-to-back Indian Women's League (IWL) titles in the last two seasons, to succeed Dennerby whose earlier contract had ended in March.

But, it is learnt that many players in the national team wanted Dennerby's continuation and had requested for the same to the AIFF.

Dennerby was in charge of the national team in the first round of Olympic qualifiers, against Kyrgyzstan on April 4 and 7 -- which India won -- before leaving.

He is now at the helm again for the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in October.

— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 24, 2023

Andrews will also remain in the set-up as he was named as the coach, while Maymol Rocky will be the assistant coach and Ronibala Chanu the goalkeeping coach.

A source said it is not necessary for the AIFF to accept the recommendation of the technical committee.

The 27-year-old Andrews is among the youngest coaches in India to have an AFC 'A' License. Under his guidance Gokulam Kerala won the IWL titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

"The committee, after having a long discussion on appointing the head coach of the senior women's national team, decided to recommend Anthony Andrews for the coveted post," the AIFF had said in a release.

The current national team has many players from Gokulam like captain Ashalata Devi, Grace Dangmei, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan and Sandhiya Ranganathan.

The senior national women's team will be playing the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 from October 26 to November 1, where it has been clubbed with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

India are scheduled to play Japan on October 26, Vietnam on October 29 and Uzbekistan on November 1.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the third round from where the first two teams will make the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Other technical committee members are Pinky Bompal Magar, Climax Lawrence, Arun Malhotra, Harjinder Singh and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

Also Read

AIFF passes Rs 134 crore budget, conference style I-League to be introduced

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

AIFF Awards: Chhangte, Manisha named men's and women's Players of Year

Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Chaubey

Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

Messi scores game-winning goal on free kick in his Inter Miami debut

Bruno Fernandes replaces Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain

Man United sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million

Topics :All India Football FederationIndian Football Teamfootball

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story