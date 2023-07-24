Home / Sports / Football News / WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rafael Nadal, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
The raging debate over the best footballer, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, has divided football fans for years. 

And now tennis legend Rafael Nadal dropped a verdict on the decade-old Messi vs Ronaldo debate. 

Nadal is currently on vacation in Greece after missing majority of tennis in 2023. 

During his vacation, Nadal met some young fans and agreed to take a photo with them. However, he was encountered with an unexpected question, who is the better footballer, Messi or Ronaldo.'

Messi and Ronaldo have crossed paths with Nadal during their stints at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. And many would have expected a diplomatic evasion, but Nadal came up with a candid response, "Messi is better, but I am a Real Madrid fan."

Nadal fitness update

Nadal has been spending quality with his family after announcing that he would not play any competitive tennis in 2023 ahead of the French Open tournament early this year. 

Nadal is expected to have his last dance at a tennis court in 2024 and will look to add a few more grand slam titles to his 22 Slams. 

Messi vs Ronaldo

The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry and the debate over who is the best were at epitome when the two star footballers played in the Spanish league, La Liga.

Messi football records
  • Champions League title: 2009, 2011, 2015 with Barcelona
  • Club goals: Over 700 goals
  • Lionel Messi's other Uefa Champions League records
  • Most group stage goals: 80 (71 for Barcelona)
  • Most round of 16 goals: 29
  • Most Champions League goals for one club: 120 (Barcelona)
  • Most successive seasons scoring in Uefa Champions League: 18
Messi's LaLiga records
  • Most LaLiga goals: 474
  • Most LaLiga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)
  • Most LaLiga hat-tricks: 36
  • Most LaLiga titles won by foreign player: 10
Messi's individual honours

  • Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7
  • Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6
Messi's international records
  • Most caps for Argentina: 174
  • Most goals for Argentina: 102
  • Messi is the youngest Argentinian footballer (18 years 357 days) to score at FIFA World Cup
  • He is the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina
  • He has most individual World Cup appearances: 26
  • Most Argentina World Cup goals: 13
  • He is the only player to score in World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

Ronaldo football records

  • Ronaldo is the first man to win the Uefa Champions League on five occasions. 
  • Most Uefa club competition appearances: 197
  • Most Uefa club competition goals: 145
  • Most Champions League goals: 140
  • Most goals in a Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
  • Most goals in Champions League knockout stages: 67
  • Champions League top scorer: 2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18
  • Most Champions League appearances: 183
  • Most Champions League final wins: 5
  • Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Champions League finals
  • One of only two players to score in all six games in a  Champions League group
  • Roanldo is the only player in Uefa history to score in 11 straight Champions League games
  • Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

