WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

Rafa Nadal: “Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I’m a Real Madrid fan.”— All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 23, 2023
- Champions League title: 2009, 2011, 2015 with Barcelona
- Club goals: Over 700 goals
- Lionel Messi's other Uefa Champions League records
- Most group stage goals: 80 (71 for Barcelona)
- Most round of 16 goals: 29
- Most Champions League goals for one club: 120 (Barcelona)
- Most successive seasons scoring in Uefa Champions League: 18
- Most LaLiga goals: 474
- Most LaLiga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)
- Most LaLiga hat-tricks: 36
- Most LaLiga titles won by foreign player: 10
- Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7
- Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6
- Most caps for Argentina: 174
- Most goals for Argentina: 102
- Messi is the youngest Argentinian footballer (18 years 357 days) to score at FIFA World Cup
- He is the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina
- He has most individual World Cup appearances: 26
- Most Argentina World Cup goals: 13
- He is the only player to score in World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final
- Ronaldo is the first man to win the Uefa Champions League on five occasions.
- Most Uefa club competition appearances: 197
- Most Uefa club competition goals: 145
- Most Champions League goals: 140
- Most goals in a Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)
- Most goals in Champions League knockout stages: 67
- Champions League top scorer: 2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18
- Most Champions League appearances: 183
- Most Champions League final wins: 5
- Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Champions League finals
- One of only two players to score in all six games in a Champions League group
- Roanldo is the only player in Uefa history to score in 11 straight Champions League games
- Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)