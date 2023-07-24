WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

The raging debate over the best footballer, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, has divided football fans for years.

And now tennis legend Rafael Nadal dropped a verdict on the decade-old Messi vs Ronaldo debate.

Nadal is currently on vacation in Greece after missing majority of tennis in 2023.

During his vacation, Nadal met some young fans and agreed to take a photo with them. However, he was encountered with an unexpected question, who is the better footballer, Messi or Ronaldo.'

Messi and Ronaldo have crossed paths with Nadal during their stints at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. And many would have expected a diplomatic evasion, but Nadal came up with a candid response, "Messi is better, but I am a Real Madrid fan."

Nadal fitness update

Nadal has been spending quality with his family after announcing that he would not play any competitive tennis in 2023 ahead of the French Open tournament early this year.

Nadal is expected to have his last dance at a tennis court in 2024 and will look to add a few more grand slam titles to his 22 Slams.

Messi vs Ronaldo

The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry and the debate over who is the best were at epitome when the two star footballers played in the Spanish league, La Liga.

Messi football records

Champions League title: 2009, 2011, 2015 with Barcelona

Club goals: Over 700 goals

Lionel Messi's other Uefa Champions League records

Most group stage goals: 80 (71 for Barcelona)

Most round of 16 goals: 29

Most Champions League goals for one club: 120 (Barcelona)

Most successive seasons scoring in Uefa Champions League: 18

Messi's LaLiga records

Most LaLiga goals: 474

Most LaLiga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)

Most LaLiga hat-tricks: 36

Most LaLiga titles won by foreign player: 10

Messi's individual honours

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7

Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6

Messi's international records

Most caps for Argentina: 174

Most goals for Argentina: 102

Messi is the youngest Argentinian footballer (18 years 357 days) to score at FIFA World Cup

He is the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina

He has most individual World Cup appearances: 26

Most Argentina World Cup goals: 13

He is the only player to score in World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

