La Liga 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Matchweek 8 of La Liga, also known as the Spanish football league, will be kicking off today (September 28), as heavyweights like Barcelona and Real Madrid look to take over the top spot at the start of the season. Seven games have been played so far in the league, with Hansi Flick's new-look FC Barcelona leading with an impressive 7 wins out of 7. Defending champions Real Madrid haven't had the best of starts this season despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, but they are still second in the league with 5 wins and 2 draws in 7 games. Losing 4 points could be crucial going forward in the league. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both Spanish clubs are followed by Atletico Madrid (15 pts), Mallorca (14 pts), Villarreal (14 pts), and Athletic Club (13 pts), rounding off the top 6 at the moment.

La Liga 2024/25 points table (Before matchweek 8) Rank Club Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals against Goal difference Points 1 Barcelona 7 7 0 0 23 5 18 21 2 Real Madrid 7 5 2 0 16 5 11 17 2 Atlético Madrid 7 4 3 0 11 3 8 15 4 Mallorca 8 4 2 2 8 6 2 14 5 Villarreal 7 4 2 1 14 14 0 14 6 Athletic Club 7 4 1 2 11 7 4 13 7 Osasuna 7 3 2 2 8 11 -3 11 8 Alavés 7 3 1 3 11 10 1 10 9 Rayo Vallecano 7 2 3 2 8 7 1 9 10 Celta Vigo 7 3 0 4 14 14 0 9 11 Real Betis 7 2 3 2 7 7 0 9 12 Girona 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8 13 Sevilla 7 2 2 3 7 9 -2 8 14 Espanyol 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4 7 15 Leganes 7 1 3 3 4 8 -4 6 16 Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3 7 -4 5 17 Valencia 7 1 2 4 5 10 -5 5 18 Valladolid 8 1 2 5 4 17 -13 5 19 Getafe 7 0 4 3 3 6 -3 4 20 Las Palmas 7 0 3 4 8 13 -5 3

Race for the La Liga 2024/25 Golden Boot –

The La Liga Golden Boot race is a tight one at the moment, with Robert Lewandowski leading the race with 7 goals in as many games for Barcelona.

Villarreal's Ayoze Perez is close behind with 6 goals, while Kylian Mbappe and Barca's Raphinha share the 3rd spot with 5 goals each. Giovani Lo Celso has scored 4 goals for Real Betis so far.

Race for La Liga 2024/25 golden boot Position Player Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 7 2 Ayoze Pérez (Villarreal) 6 3 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 5 3 Raphinha (Barcelona) 5 5 Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) 4

Tough battle between Madrid and Barca this year –



The fight for the title is set to be an intense one between arch-rivals Madrid and Barca, as Barcelona have been rejuvenated ever since new manager Hansi Flick arrived. Barcelona will be travelling to Osasuna on Saturday, where they hope to continue their 100% streak this year. Madrid, on the other hand, have a tough derby clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, which could see Atletico overtake them with 18 points if they win on the night. However, a Madrid win would create a gap of 4 points between them and their local rivals.

At the bottom half of the table, it is Valladolid (5 pts), Getafe (4 pts), and Las Palmas (3 pts) who are struggling with their season at the moment.