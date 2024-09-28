Bundesliga 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Matchweek 5 of the Bundesliga is set to begin today (September 28) as teams look to get the best possible start to their season. With 4 matches already played, the top sides have been accumulating points, as record-time champions Bayern Munich remain perfect in the league with 4 wins in as many games under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Freiburg follow the league leaders closely, with Dortmund on 10 points, having played their 5th game against Bochum earlier. With the other three sides on 9 points after 4 games, they could go level with last year's runner-up if they win.





Bundesliga 2024/25 points table (Before matchweek 5) Clubs Matches played Won Draw Loss Goals for Goals against Goal diff Points Bayern 4 4 0 0 16 3 13 12 Dortmund 5 3 1 1 11 9 2 10 Leverkusen 4 3 0 1 13 9 4 9 SC Freiburg 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 3 0 1 7 4 3 9 RB Leipzig 4 2 2 0 4 2 2 8 Union Berlin 4 2 2 0 4 2 2 8 VfB Stuttgart 4 2 1 1 12 8 4 7 Heidenheim 4 2 0 2 8 7 1 6 Mainz 4 1 2 1 8 8 0 5 Werder 4 1 2 1 4 8 -4 5 Augsburg 4 1 1 2 7 10 -3 4 Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 8 9 -1 3 Mönchengladbach 4 1 0 3 5 8 -3 3 Hoffenheim 4 1 0 3 6 11 -5 3 FC St. Pauli 4 0 1 3 1 6 -5 1 VfL Bochum 5 0 1 4 5 11 -6 1 Holstein Kiel 4 0 1 3 5 13 -8 1 Eintracht Frankfurt (9 pts) and RB Leipzig (8 pts) are placed 5th and 6th, making up the top 6.

Race for the Bundesliga 2024/25 Golden Boot





Bundesliga 2024/25 topscorer list Player Club Goals Harry Kane Bayern Munich 5 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 4 Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Andrej Kramarić TSG Hoffenheim 4 Ermedin Demirović VfB Stuttgart 4 Victor Boniface Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3 Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 3 Jamal Musiala FC Bayern München 3 Michael Olise FC Bayern München 3 Jonathan Burkardt FSV Mainz 05 3 Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 3 Bayern's Harry Kane has continued where he left off last season, already netting 5 goals and providing 4 assists in the league. Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is following him with 4 goals and will look to replicate his impressive form from last season.

Bayern look to continue perfect run –

Bayern Munich have been performing well under new manager Vincent Kompany this season, despite the criticism the former City player faced over his appointment. Bayern are undefeated after 4 games and look to extend their perfect run with a win. They face a tough fixture against defending champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Leverkusen, aiming to defend their title this year, can go level with Bayern on 12 points if they secure an away win.

At the bottom half of the table, three clubs—St. Pauli, Bochum, and Holstein Kiel—are struggling with just 1 point out of a possible 12 so far.