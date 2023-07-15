Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

Lionel Messi, one of the two most discussed and loved football players across the globe along with Cristiano Ronaldo, is once again in the news. The Argentine football star escaped a car accident narrowly in his new home in Miami, Florida, USA, reported several websites, including Goal.com.

Messi, who was with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the football summer season in Europe, has now moved to Inter-Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the top-tier football league of the United States. Recent videos have already shown that Messi and his family are acclimatising to the new environment, shopping around the city and meeting new people.

| Messi went through a red light. Luckily he was being escorted home by a Florida State Police car.



Messi, 36, has played for FC Barcelona and PSG and Inter Miami is the third club that he has moved to. Having won the World Cup, Copa America, Champions League, LA Liga and Ligue 1, there is almost nothing left for the Argentine to win in football. But with his entry into American soccer, he is expected to lift the level of the game up.

Messi has 496 senior club goals and 103 international goals to his kitty and he would love to add more to it after a not-so-good departure from his previous club. Inter Miami have not won a game since May and hence Messi’s induction could be the fuel that they are looking for.