Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League live match time and live streaming

Liverpool and Arsenal clash at Anfield this weekend in a high-stakes Premier League encounter, with both sides looking to close the season on a strong note. While Liverpool have already wrapped up the league title, their recent 3-1 loss to Chelsea—fielding a heavily rotated squad—did little to dent the celebratory mood. Arne Slot’s team remains focused on finishing with maximum points, potentially breaching the 90-point mark with three games left. Trent Alexander-Arnold, set to join Real Madrid, is on his Anfield farewell tour, though he is expected to start on the bench.

Liverpool have been dominant at home, winning 14 of their last 15 league fixtures at Anfield and scoring at least twice in nearly all of them. In contrast, Arsenal enter the game reeling from a Champions League semi-final exit to PSG and a domestic loss to Bournemouth. Mikel Arteta's side has now lost three in a row, raising concerns about form and finishing. Although unbeaten in five league games against Liverpool, Arsenal haven't won at Anfield in the Premier League since 2012.

Liverpool team news

Looking ahead to life without Alexander-Arnold, Arne Slot confirmed in Friday's press conference that Conor Bradley will start at right-back for Liverpool on Sunday. Joe Gomez, another possible option for that position, remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Aside from Gomez and Tyler Morton—who is recovering from a shoulder issue—the Premier League champions have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their high-stakes clash. Slot is likely to return to a more established starting XI after giving several fringe players a runout in the recent defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Virgil van Dijk, who scored his third league goal of the season during his 299th appearance last weekend, is now on the verge of a personal milestone. The Liverpool captain is set to become only the fourth Dutch player to reach 300 Premier League appearances, joining the likes of George Boateng (384), Dennis Bergkamp (315), and Edwin van der Sar (313).

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's injury concerns have eased somewhat with Riccardo Calafiori and Jorginho returning to fitness in time to be included in the squad for the PSG match. Additionally, Jurrien Timber and Martin Ødegaard have both recovered from the injuries they sustained in the loss to Bournemouth.

Calafiori could potentially be an option for the left side, ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly, who struggled against PSG on Wednesday. However, the teenager's lack of recent match experience might actually work in his favor in this situation.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhães (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), and Kai Havertz (hamstring) remain sidelined. However, Havertz is still expected to return before the season concludes.

Liverpool vs Arsenal starting 11

Liverpool starting 11: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboslai, Gakpo, Diaz

Arsenal starting 11: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Merino, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka

