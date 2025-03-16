Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final live match time, streaming

Liverpool and Newcastle United are set to battle for the first major trophy of the English football season on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

For Liverpool, it's an opportunity to defend their title after winning the competition last year. They are the most successful club in the tournament's history, with the final offering them a chance to secure their 11th Carabao Cup win.

In contrast, Newcastle United are yet to win the Carabao Cup in any form, having been runners-up twice before. Their loss in the 2022/23 final extended their long wait for a major trophy, with the Magpies' last piece of silverware coming in 1955. This weekend could mark the end of that drought.

ALSO READ: Mbappe nets twice to surpass Ronaldo's debut season tally at Madrid Newcastle's recent record against Liverpool isn't strong, having last defeated them in 2015. However, they could capitalize on Liverpool's current vulnerabilities, especially after a draining 120-minute Champions League exit midweek, which may leave the Reds mentally and physically fatigued.

Liverpool team news

Also Read

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final for Liverpool due to an ankle injury sustained in Tuesday's loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander-Arnold won't be available for the match, and with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez also unavailable, Liverpool faces a right-back dilemma.

Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, and even Curtis Jones could be considered for the role, with Slot hinting in his pre-match press conference that Jones could operate there. Alternatively, Kostas Tsimikas or Andy Robertson might fill in.

Tyler Morton is the only other confirmed absentee, with the midfielder sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Ibrahima Konate is also a doubt after picking up a knock against PSG but is expected to be available.

Slot must decide whether to start Caoimhin Kelleher or Alisson in goal, with Kelleher having played most of the Carabao Cup matches this season. Additionally, Cody Gakpo, who recently returned from injury, is likely to be recalled to the starting lineup.

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle will be without four players for their upcoming match in the capital, with Anthony Gordon's absence being the most significant. The dynamic winger, who was once released by Liverpool as a youngster, is suspended after receiving a red card in the FA Cup fifth-round loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season, with either Tino Livramento or Kieran Trippier set to replace him. Additionally, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are both unavailable, leaving a gap in central defense.

Harvey Barnes will step in for Gordon, while Martin Dubravka, who has featured in cup matches this season, may return to the starting lineup.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final starting 11

Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz

Newcastle United starting 11 (probable): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Key players battles to watch out:

Mohd Salah vs Livramento: Salah has been prolific for Liverpool this season and it always takes something special to stop him like Nuno Mendes did at PSG. Can Livramento stop the Egyptian winger on the flanks?

Alexander Isak vs Van Dijk: While Isak has been a headache for many defenders this season, he will have to outwit on eof the best if not the best central defender in English football at this moment.

Carabao Cup final: Liverpool vs Newcastle United live telecast and streaming details

When will the Carabao Cup final match between Liverpool and Newcastle United be played?

The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be played on March 16.

What time will the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United begin on March 16?

The Carabao Cup final match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will start at 10:00 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United?

Wembley Stadium, London will host the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Where will the live telecast of the Carabao Cup final match between Liverpool and Newcastle United be available in India?

The live telecast of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will not be available in India

Where will the live streaming of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United be available in India?

The live streaming of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be available on the FanCode app.