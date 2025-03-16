Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid refuses to play without a 72-hour rest between matches

The club made the announcement, which was confirmed by coach Carlo Ancelotti, after its 2-1 win at Villarreal on Saturday.

Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Real Madrid won't agree to play another game without 72 hours of rest between matches.

The club made the announcement, which was confirmed by coach Carlo Ancelotti, after its 2-1 win at Villarreal on Saturday.

Madrid's game at Villarreal game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Saturday. Madrid had played a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday that started at 9:00 p.m. and lasted 120 minutes plus a penalty shootout.

This is the last time we will play within 72 hours, Ancelotti said, before adding that the club had asked La Liga to push its game back to Sunday.

The club said it will consult with FIFA about the scheduling of this week's games. 

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

