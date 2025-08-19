Mainz edge past Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German cup, Hertha narrowly wins

Nadiem Adli's brilliant free kick was enough for Mainz to overcome Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

The former Germany midfielder lifted the ball over the defensive wall and in off the left post in the 22nd minute, the only goal from a game in which second-division club Dresden missed more chances.

In the final minute, Jakob Lemmer hit the side netting, leaving many home fans with their heads in their hands.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen was sent off shortly beforehand for holding onto the ball as the tension increased in a nervy finale.

Hertha through on penaltiesSebastian Grnning scored the winning spot kick for Hertha Berlin to progress against second-division rival Prueen Mnster 5-3 on penalties after their game ended scoreless with extra time.