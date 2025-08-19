Home / Sports / Football News / Mainz edge past Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German cup, Hertha narrowly wins

Mainz edge past Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German cup, Hertha narrowly wins

Nadiem Adli's brilliant free kick was enough for Mainz to overcome Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

Football generic image
Football generic image
AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
The former Germany midfielder lifted the ball over the defensive wall and in off the left post in the 22nd minute, the only goal from a game in which second-division club Dresden missed more chances.

In the final minute, Jakob Lemmer hit the side netting, leaving many home fans with their heads in their hands.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen was sent off shortly beforehand for holding onto the ball as the tension increased in a nervy finale.

Hertha through on penaltiesSebastian Grnning scored the winning spot kick for Hertha Berlin to progress against second-division rival Prueen Mnster 5-3 on penalties after their game ended scoreless with extra time.

The home team had by far the greater chances 27 shots at goal compared to Hertha's 11 but couldn't make any of them count.

Fortuna Dsseldorf won at third-division Schweinfurt 4-2.

Borussia Dortmund was playing later at nearby Rot-Weiss Essen. Essen, which won the German championship in 1955, is in the third division.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Football News

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

