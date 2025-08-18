Home / Sports / Football News / Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

Santos fired its coach, Cleber Xavier, after a 6-0 home loss to Vasco Da Gama that saw Neymar leave the field in tears after the match.

AP Sao Paulo
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
The club thanks the coach for the services provided, Santos said of Xavier, who only took over in April, and wishes him luck in the continuation of his career.

The result on Sunday left Santos famously the club of Brazil great Pele and now Neymar in 15th place in the 20-team Brazilian top flight, two points above the relegation zone. 

Neymar was consoled on the field by a member of Santos' backroom staff after a game that saw Vasco's Philippe Coutinho score twice.

The 33-year-old Neymar, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, returned to his boyhood club in January after an underwhelming spell in Saudi Arabia and signed a contract extension in June keeping him at Santos until the end of the year.

Football NewsNeymar

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

