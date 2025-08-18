Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming

The 134th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup has shaped up for a thrilling semifinal stage, featuring a blend of tradition, surprise packages, and regional rivalries. After a weekend of intense quarterfinal action, the four teams remaining are East Bengal, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong FC, and debutants Diamond Harbour FC.

East Bengal edge Mohun Bagan in fiery derby

East Bengal secured their semifinal ticket with a spirited 2-1 win over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a pulsating Kolkata Derby. Substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos was the hero, confidently slotting home a first-half penalty before adding a composed finish in the second period. Despite a stunning long-range strike from Anirudh Thapa that briefly threatened a comeback, East Bengal’s defense stood tall to seal a landmark victory, their first top-flight derby win in over a year and a half.

In one of the surprises of the tournament, new entrants Diamond Harbour FC continued their dream run with a shock 2-0 win over ISL side Jamshedpur FC. Their balanced display, marked by resolute defending and sharp counter-attacks, earned them a spot in the semifinals. They now prepare for a high-stakes all-Kolkata clash under the lights at Salt Lake Stadium against East Bengal.

With fierce regional pride and a place in the Durand Cup final at stake, fans can expect high-octane football on both nights.

When will Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 SF1 match kick off?

Defending champions NorthEast United FC showcased their class with a dominant 4-0 triumph over Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. Their attacking depth and pace proved too much for the opposition as they cruised into the final four. Up next is a Northeast Derby showdown with Shillong Lajong FC, who displayed grit and character to overcome Indian Navy 2-1 and reach their second straight Durand Cup semifinal.

The Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground)

When will Diamond Harbour FC vs Emami East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 SF2 match kick off?

The Diamond Harbour FC vs Emami East Bengal FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST, on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Where to watch Durand Cup 2025 matches on television in India?

Live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Durand Cup 2025 matches in India?