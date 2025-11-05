Man City vs Dortmund UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Manchester City will look to strengthen their bid for automatic qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The defending champions have enjoyed an impressive European campaign so far, remaining unbeaten in the group stage. A hard-fought draw away to Monaco sits between commanding 2–0 wins over Napoli and Villarreal. Pep Guardiola’s side have been in excellent form overall, with only a defeat to Aston Villa marring an otherwise dominant run since September. Their recent victory over Bournemouth marked their ninth win in 12 matches across all competitions.

Leading City’s charge once again is Erling Haaland, who continues to be a relentless force in front of goal. The Norwegian striker, coming off another brace at the weekend, will be eager to score against his former club Dortmund and extend his superb run of form. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, are far from pushovers. Niko Kovač’s side climbed to third in the Bundesliga after defeating Augsburg and have collected seven points from three Champions League games. While they no longer have Haaland’s firepower, striker Serhou Guirassy remains a major threat, having already netted seven goals this season and finishing as joint top scorer in last year’s UCL campaign.

Manchester City team news Manchester City face a minor fitness concern ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s trip, with Mateo Kovačić sidelined due to an ankle injury. The midfielder missed the recent win over Bournemouth, and Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kovačić will be out for an extended period. Rodri is back to full fitness and featured in the Bournemouth victory, but Guardiola is expected to manage his workload carefully, meaning the Spaniard may not start against Dortmund. Nico González is likely to retain his place in midfield. Guardiola could make a few changes to the side that defeated the Cherries, with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri, and John Stones all in contention for starts. The manager will also be mindful of the high-stakes encounter with Liverpool after the November international break, which may influence his team selection and rotation decisions.

Borussia Dortmund team news Borussia Dortmund will have Nico Schlotterbeck back in contention after the defender missed their weekend victory over Augsburg due to illness. Niklas Süle is also expected to be available, having missed the same match with a toe injury. Julien Duranville rejoined first-team training on Tuesday and may feature against Manchester City in some capacity. The young forward recently made his first appearance of the season for Borussia Dortmund II over the weekend. ALSO READ: Champions League: Bayern stun PSG, Liverpool down Madrid at Anfield Additionally, Daniel Svensson, Julian Ryerson, and Karim Adeyemi could return to the starting lineup after only coming off the bench in the previous match.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund starting 11 (probable) Man City starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Aït-Nouri; González; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland. Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Groß, Sabitzer, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast and streaming details When will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund be played? The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be played on November 6. What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund begin on November 6?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will start at 1:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund? Etihad Stadium, Manchester will host the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund be available in India? The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?