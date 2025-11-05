Champions League: Bayern stun PSG, Liverpool down Madrid at Anfield

Bayern Munich and Liverpool emerged victorious in their headline Champions League clashes, delivering a night filled with goals, drama, and record-breaking moments. Among the highlights, Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven may already have sealed the “Goal of the Season” with an extraordinary solo effort that left fans stunned.

Bayern Edge PSG to Extend Winning Run

Bayern Munich’s 2-1 triumph over defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes marked their 16th consecutive win across all competitions, cementing their reputation as one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

Luis Díaz starred early, scoring twice in the fourth and 32nd minutes to give Bayern control. However, his night turned sour when a rash challenge on Achraf Hakimi saw him sent off after a VAR check, leaving PSG’s fullback injured and Díaz facing early dismissal.

Despite playing with 10 men, Bayern showed immense discipline, holding off PSG’s late charge after substitute João Neves pulled one back. The French side’s night worsened as Ousmane Dembélé exited with an injury. “It was like Lionel Messi transformed into a center-back,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said in admiration of Van de Ven’s wonder goal. Van de Ven’s Mesmerizing Goal Steals the Show Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven delivered the standout moment of the round. Starting from his own penalty box, he embarked on a dazzling 90-meter solo run before slotting home Spurs’ third goal in a 4-0 rout of FC Copenhagen. His breathtaking effort immediately went viral, drawing comparisons to classic Messi runs.

Liverpool Edge Real Madrid at Anfield At Anfield, Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in a tense encounter that mirrored last season's battle between the two European heavyweights. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois kept Madrid alive with a series of spectacular saves before finally being beaten by Alexis Mac Allister's header in the 61st minute. Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid in the summer, was loudly booed by home fans during his return to Merseyside. A mural dedicated to him outside the stadium was even defaced before kickoff, underlining the tension surrounding his comeback.

Arsenal’s Historic Night in Prague Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Slavia Prague ensured their perfect record in the competition, four wins from four, and an eighth straight clean sheet, matching a defensive record set in 1903. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the spot, while Mikel Merino added two more in the second half. The game also saw a piece of history: 15-year-old Max Dowman became the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League, making his debut at just 15 years and 308 days. Spalletti’s Juventus Era Begins with a Draw Luciano Spalletti’s first Champions League outing as Juventus head coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon. The Italians fell behind early to a Maximiliano Araújo strike before Dušan Vlahović equalized in the 34th minute.

Spalletti's Juventus Era Begins with a Draw Luciano Spalletti's first Champions League outing as Juventus head coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon. The Italians fell behind early to a Maximiliano Araújo strike before Dušan Vlahović equalized in the 34th minute. Spalletti, visibly animated on the touchline, saw his side improve after halftime but couldn't find the winner. It leaves Juventus still searching for their first group-stage victory. Atletico and Monaco Claim Important Wins Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways, defeating Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 at home. Goals from Julián Álvarez, Conor Gallagher, and Marcos Llorente ensured the Spanish club stayed in the qualification hunt. Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun's first-half goal earned Monaco a narrow 1-0 away victory over Bodø/Glimt, marking their first win of the campaign. Napoli and Frankfurt Share the Spoils In one of the quieter fixtures of the night, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt played out a goalless draw. Despite high expectations, neither side could find a breakthrough.