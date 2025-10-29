Real Madrid to seek UEFA compensation after Super League court ruling

Real Madrid will seek compensation from UEFA after a Spanish court dismissed appeals filed by the European soccer organization against a ruling that said the governing body breached EU competition law when it blocked plans for a breakaway Super League.
On Wednesday, the court in Madrid dismissed the appeals that were also filed by the Spanish league and the national soccer federation.
The Court of Justice of the European Union had ruled in 2023 that soccer's governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU law and abused their market dominance.
Madrid said in a statement it was delighted with the ruling, confirming that UEFA, in the Superliga matter, seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules ... by abusing its dominant position."
The club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from UEFA, Madrid said.
The Spanish league said it respected the new court ruling but downplayed its significance, saying the decision does not approve or endorse any specific competition format, nor does it refer to the initial project announced in 2021, which has since been modified by its promoters.
The court's decision focuses exclusively on procedural aspects, establishing that authorization systems must be based on transparent, objective and reviewable criteria, without making any statements regarding the substance or viability of potential alternative tournaments, the league said.
Madrid did not specify the damages it would seek.
The club added that this year it held numerous discussions with UEFA to seek solutions, without reaching any compromise on more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players' health and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible broadcasting models as was the case at the FIFA Club World Cup.
The breakaway Super League project that was originally launched in 2021 quickly collapsed after protests by fans across Europe.
