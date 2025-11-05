Home / Sports / Football News / Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

When the two sides met earlier in Goa, Brison Fernandes' heroics were not enough as Al-Nassr edged out the Gaurs 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium.

Al Nassr vs FC Goa
Al Nassr vs FC Goa
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
FC Goa have impressed on the domestic front by qualifying for the AIFF Super Cup knockouts, but a far tougher challenge awaits them as they prepare to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in an away clash at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
 
When the two sides met earlier in Goa, Brison Fernandes’ heroics were not enough as Al-Nassr edged out the Gaurs 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium. This time, without home support, Manolo Marquez’s men face an even steeper test against the star-studded Saudi outfit.
 
For FC Goa, this encounter carries immense significance, their AFC Champions League Two campaign hangs in the balance. A defeat could end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Despite the odds, Marquez will urge his team to stay focused on execution rather than reputation, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and composure. 
 
For the Indian contingent, this match represents a golden opportunity to prove their mettle on an international platform, while fans will hope their side plays with heart, intent, and fearless determination against formidable opposition. 
 
Al Nassr vs FC Goa starting 11 (probable)
 
FC Goa starting 11 (probable): Tiwari (GK); Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aakash Sangwan; Ayush Dev Chhetri, David Timor; Brison Fernandes, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic; Javier Siverio
 
Al Nassr starting 11 (probable): Bento (GK); Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Martínez, Boushal; Coman, Al-Hassan, Ângelo Gabriel, Yahya; Felix, Mane
 
AFC Champions League 2: Al Nassr vs FC Goa live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be played?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be played on November 5.
 
What time will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr begin on November 5?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will start at 11:45 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr?
Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh will host the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions League: Bayern stun PSG, Liverpool down Madrid at Anfield

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour now includes Hyderabad on extended route

Real Madrid to seek UEFA compensation after Super League court ruling

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup live match time and streaming

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez in car crash that kills 81-year-old man

Topics :Football NewsCristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story