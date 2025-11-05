Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

FC Goa have impressed on the domestic front by qualifying for the AIFF Super Cup knockouts, but a far tougher challenge awaits them as they prepare to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in an away clash at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When the two sides met earlier in Goa, Brison Fernandes’ heroics were not enough as Al-Nassr edged out the Gaurs 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium. This time, without home support, Manolo Marquez’s men face an even steeper test against the star-studded Saudi outfit.

For FC Goa, this encounter carries immense significance, their AFC Champions League Two campaign hangs in the balance. A defeat could end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Despite the odds, Marquez will urge his team to stay focused on execution rather than reputation, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and composure.

ALSO READ: Olympics 2028: Will Mirabai shift to 53-kg category in Los Angeles? For the Indian contingent, this match represents a golden opportunity to prove their mettle on an international platform, while fans will hope their side plays with heart, intent, and fearless determination against formidable opposition. Al Nassr vs FC Goa starting 11 (probable) FC Goa starting 11 (probable): Tiwari (GK); Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aakash Sangwan; Ayush Dev Chhetri, David Timor; Brison Fernandes, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic; Javier Siverio Al Nassr starting 11 (probable): Bento (GK); Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Martínez, Boushal; Coman, Al-Hassan, Ângelo Gabriel, Yahya; Felix, Mane

AFC Champions League 2: Al Nassr vs FC Goa live telecast and streaming details When will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be played? The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be played on November 5. What time will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr begin on November 5? The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will start at 11:45 PM IST. What will be the venue for the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr?