Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Man City 1-0 Wydad in 1st half

In the opening Group G clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Manchester City will take on Wydad AC tonight at the Lincoln Field Stadium. The Moroccan side secured third place in the 2024–25 Botola Pro 1, earning a spot in the CAF Champions League 2025–26. However, they failed to qualify for the 2024–25 edition, which was ultimately won by Egypt’s Pyramids FC.

Manchester City, meanwhile, endured a disappointing 2024–25 season. After winning the Premier League four consecutive times from 2020–21 to 2023–24, they lost the title to Liverpool. Their UEFA Champions League campaign was also underwhelming; they placed 22nd in the league stage and needed to go through the knockout playoffs, only to be eliminated by Real Madrid. To make matters worse, City also lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace, who qualified for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League as a result. City will be hoping to salvage their season with a strong Club World Cup run.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City vs Wydad live time, streaming This year’s tournament features 32 teams split into eight groups. The top two from each group advance to the Round of 16, followed by the knockout stages.

Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starting line-ups

Manchester City starting 11: Ederson, R. Lewis, V.Reis. N.ake, N. O'Reilly, T.Reijnders, Savio, P. Foden, R.Cherki, J. Doku, O. Marmoush Wydad starting 11: E.M Benabid, F. Moufi, A. Boutouil, B. Meijers, G. Ferreira, M. Moufid, T. Lorch, El Moubarik, O. Zemraoui, N. Amrabat, C. Mailula

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City vs Wydad AC live telecast and live streaming details

What time does the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad being held?

The match will be hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA.

Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad live on TV in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will not be available in India.

Where to stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad live in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the DAZN app and website.