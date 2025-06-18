Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Man City 1-0 Wydad in 1st half
Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Man City 1-0 Wydad in 1st half

Manchester City will be hoping to salvage their season with a strong FIFA Club World Cup 2025 run.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
In the opening Group G clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Manchester City will take on Wydad AC tonight at the Lincoln Field Stadium. The Moroccan side secured third place in the 2024–25 Botola Pro 1, earning a spot in the CAF Champions League 2025–26. However, they failed to qualify for the 2024–25 edition, which was ultimately won by Egypt’s Pyramids FC.
 
Manchester City, meanwhile, endured a disappointing 2024–25 season. After winning the Premier League four consecutive times from 2020–21 to 2023–24, they lost the title to Liverpool. Their UEFA Champions League campaign was also underwhelming; they placed 22nd in the league stage and needed to go through the knockout playoffs, only to be eliminated by Real Madrid. To make matters worse, City also lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace, who qualified for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League as a result. City will be hoping to salvage their season with a strong Club World Cup run.
 
This year’s tournament features 32 teams split into eight groups. The top two from each group advance to the Round of 16, followed by the knockout stages. 
 
Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starting line-ups 
 
Manchester City starting 11: Ederson, R. Lewis, V.Reis. N.ake, N. O'Reilly, T.Reijnders, Savio, P. Foden, R.Cherki, J. Doku, O. Marmoush
 
Wydad starting 11: E.M Benabid, F. Moufi, A. Boutouil, B. Meijers, G. Ferreira, M. Moufid, T. Lorch, El Moubarik, O. Zemraoui, N. Amrabat, C. Mailula
 
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City vs Wydad AC live telecast and live streaming details
 
What time does the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST.
 
Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad being held?
The match will be hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA.
 
Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad live on TV in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will not be available in India.
 
Where to stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad live in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the DAZN app and website.

9:53 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Golden chance wasted!

Wydad get a golden chance but it gets squandered wide of the goal.

9:50 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: City on the attack!

City are continously on the press as they look to double their lead as quickly as possible.

9:41 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Marmoush gets close!

Marmoush with curling shot that went just wide of the left post as City look to double their lead on the day.

9:34 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Phil Foden with the breakthrough!

Phil Foden gets the breakthrough for manchester City as makes it 1-0 with a finish to the left corner from inside the box.

9:32 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tie kicks off!

City kick off the tie as they are scoring from left to right. 

9:27 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Players out on the field!

The players have come out on the field now as the tie is about to kick off in Philadelphia on the night.

9:16 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action as the anticipation builds up among the fans and the players in Philadelphia.

8:54 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: City expected to cruise through challenge!

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are expected to take an easy opening win on the night and will be the expected team to go through to the knockout stages as well.

8:38 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Starting line-ups!

8:32 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Less than an hour to go!

We are now less than an hour away from the kickoff in Philadelphia tonight as teams arrive to the stadium ahead of the clash.

8:26 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Group G kicks off tonight!

This match will be the first game of Group G as Al Ain and Juventus will also kick off their Group G campaign tomorrow.

8:03 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Bernardo Silva confirmed as captain!

Bernaddo Silva has been made the City captain for the night as Pep's side begin their campaign in USA.

7:52 PM

Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin at 9:30 PM!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup tie between Manchester City and Al Hiial from the Lincoln Field Stadium. The action will begin at 9:30 PM IST as City could field debutants Ryan Cherki and Reinjdeers tonight.
First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

