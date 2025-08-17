Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League live match time and streaming

The new Premier League season kicks off with a high-profile clash as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Thursday. Once a title-deciding rivalry, the fixture has lost its former intensity in recent years, with both sides falling short of the dominance they once held in the early 2000s.

However, since 2020, Arsenal have clearly outperformed United. Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, the Gunners have secured second place for three consecutive seasons and are now eyeing a title triumph. The recent signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres could be the key addition they need to finally clinch the Premier League trophy.

Manchester United, in contrast, are aiming to bounce back from a disastrous 2024–25 campaign where they finished a dismal 15th, marking their worst-ever season in the Premier League era. New manager Ruben Amorim has made significant changes to rejuvenate United's struggling attack. New signings include Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Matheus Cunha from Wolves, and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. Supporters hope these fresh faces can spark a turnaround as United look to rediscover their former glory. Manchester United team news If Benjamin Sesko starts on the bench, Mason Mount could be the one to benefit, either in an advanced midfield role or as a false nine flanked by new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Manchester United will be without Noussair Mazraoui due to injury, adding to the absence of long-term sidelined Lisandro Martinez. Both are confirmed to miss the clash against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Andre Onana and forward Joshua Zirkzee, who missed pre-season entirely, have returned to full training and could be included in the matchday squad. Manager Ruben Amorim is expected to deploy a back three of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire. On the flanks, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu are tipped to start as wing-backs. Arsenal team news Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not dismissed the option of starting both Kai Havertz and new signing Viktor Gyökeres, with the duo scoring in their final pre-season match. Gyökeres, notably, will face his former coach Ruben Amorim. Bukayo Saka is a certain starter on the right wing, while Gabriel Martinelli, after impressing against Athletic Club, is favoured on the left ahead of Noni Madueke and the injured Leandro Trossard.

In midfield, Martin Zubimendi has formed a promising trio with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. David Raya is expected in goal, backed by William Saliba and Gabriel. At full-back, Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are likely to start, with Calafiori potentially exploiting spaces behind Amad Diallo on United’s right. Manchester United vs Arsenal Starting 11: Manchester United Starting 11 (probable): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha Arsenal Starting 11 (probable): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli Premier League: Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played on August 17. What time will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal begin on July 17? The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will kick off at 9:00 PM IST. What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal? The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal be available in India?