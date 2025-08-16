Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier League: Isak-less Newcastle hold 10-men Aston Villa in opener

Newcastle lacked a cutting edge without star striker Alexander Isak and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League's opening round.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Isak was left out as he tries to push for a move to defending champion Liverpool. New signing Anthony Elanga looked dangerous the right of Newcastle's attack, but the visitors could not make the most of their possession.

Villa coped well after defender Ezri Konsa was sent off in the 66th minute for pulling back Anthony Gordon as he raced through on goal.

Later Saturday, Manchester City was at Wolverhampton in the late game and before that it was: Brighton vs. Fulham; Sunderland vs. West Ham, and Tottenham vs. Burnley. 

 

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds are newly promoted.

Europa League winner Tottenham lost midweek to Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

In memory of Jota  A moment's silence was impeccably observed at Villa Park before the match in memory of the former Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

A moment's silence is being held at all Premier League matches this weekend.

On Friday, Liverpool players and fans paid moving tributes to Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, at Anfield before and during the match against Bournemouth. The brothers died in a car accident in Spain last month.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in a match marred by alleged racial abuse of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo by a fan. On Saturday Semenyo thanked the soccer community for supporting him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

