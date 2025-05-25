Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League live time and streaming

Manchester United will wrap up their turbulent 2024-25 season with a Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. Still reeling from a narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, United's hopes of European football next season have been dashed for only the second time in 35 years.

Despite dominating possession midweek, United once again lacked bite in attack. With 18 defeats in 37 league games—nine of them at home—the Red Devils are enduring their worst top-flight campaign since their 1973-74 relegation season. They sit 16th with a record-low 39 points, having failed to win any of their last eight league matches.

Manager Ruben Amorim, under intense scrutiny, has pledged to step aside if fans or the board lose faith, though he remains confident in his vision.

ALSO READ: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming Aston Villa, meanwhile, come into the fixture after a strong 2-0 win over Tottenham and are unbeaten in their last three league outings. Still in the race for a top-five finish, Villa must outperform Newcastle or Chelsea to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martinez is still unavailable for Manchester United due to his ongoing knee injury, while fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt is doubtful, having missed the last four games with a similar issue.

However, the Red Devils received a boost as Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Jonny Evans all returned from injury and were part of the squad for the Europa League final, putting them in contention for Sunday’s Premier League clash.

It’s unclear how much manager Ruben Amorim will shuffle his lineup, but players like Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho—whose future at the club remains uncertain—will be eager to earn a place in the starting XI.

Aston Villa team news

For Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is also ineligible to play against his parent club. Meanwhile, Youri Tielemans—recently named Villa’s Player of the Year—remains doubtful for Sunday’s match after missing the last two games due to a calf injury.

On a positive note, Jacob Ramsey is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension and could be reinstated to the starting XI, potentially replacing either John McGinn or Marco Asensio.

In defence, Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa are expected to retain their spots. However, manager Unai Emery faces a decision over whether to continue with Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen at centre-back and left-back respectively or bring back Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez—linked with a move to Saudi Arabia—is likely to start and may be making his final appearance for the club.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa starting 11 (probable)

Manchester United starting 11: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Diallo, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Aston Villa starting 11: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Asensio, McGinn; Watkins

Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played on May 25.

What time will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa begin on May 25?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa?

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa be available in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa be available in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.