Which team won most Europa League titles? Full list of winners, runner-ups

Tottenham Hotspur finally tasted European glory again, lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. The victory not only ended the club’s 17-year title drought but also marked its first European success since 1984, when it claimed the UEFA Cup.

A season redeemed with silverware

Despite a turbulent domestic campaign that has seen them languish near the bottom of the Premier League standings, Spurs salvaged their season through a gritty European run. Brennan Johnson became the unlikely hero, scoring the lone goal of the match in the 42nd minute after a deflected cross from Pape Sarr created chaos in the United box.

“I knew I touched it, then watched it trickle in,” Johnson said. “Tottenham are always said to be a good team that can’t get it done—we got it done tonight.”

Champions League return secured

With this Europa League title, Spurs have also booked a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, adding a silver lining to a season filled with doubt. The trophy is the first major success under manager Ange Postecoglou, who faced criticism for inconsistent performances throughout the year.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Tottenham lift 1st title in 17 years, beat Manchester United 1-0 in Europa League final “This is what it means,” Johnson added. “It means everything.”

Record-breaking win in Europe

This latest triumph also saw Spurs claim a UEFA record, registering their 98th win in the UEFA Cup/Europa League—more than any other club. The win breaks the previous tie with Roma, who were level with Tottenham on 97 victories.

Tottenham ended their European campaign with a solid record: 10 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses.

Manchester United’s frustrations deepen

For Manchester United, the defeat compounds an already disappointing season. The Red Devils, managed by Ruben Amorim, sit just above Spurs in the Premier League and will now miss out on European football next season.

“We were the better team,” Amorim lamented. “But tonight, we have to deal with the pain of losing.”

United had moments of promise, including a header from Rasmus Højlund that was heroically cleared off the line by Micky van de Ven, and a late attempt by Luke Shaw that demanded a difficult save from Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario and Van de Ven Deliver Defensive Brilliance

“It’s unbelievable,” said an emotional Vicario. “We wrote history tonight—real history. Everyone delivered. One save from Micky on the line was just massive.”

Tensions off the pitch, celebration on it

The final attracted nearly 50,000 fans to Bilbao, with some overnight clashes between supporters, though the matchday remained largely peaceful. Inside the stadium, the crowd was evenly split, reflecting the deep-rooted rivalry between the clubs.

Son Heung-min’s Emotional Moment

Veteran forward Son Heung-min, who came on in the second half, finally ended his personal wait for silverware. The South Korean star had the honour of lifting the trophy in front of his jubilant teammates, capping off a night of emotion, grit, and redemption.

A Rivalry Tilting in Spurs’ Favour

The victory extends Tottenham’s dominance over United in recent meetings. Spurs have now gone seven matches unbeaten against the Red Devils, winning all four encounters in the 2024–25 season.

Their only previous final meeting came in the 2009 League Cup, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s United won on penalties. But this time, history belonged to Tottenham Hotspur.