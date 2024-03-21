Home / Sports / Football News / McDonald's becomes French soccer league's title sponsor for 3 seasons

McDonald's becomes French soccer league's title sponsor for 3 seasons

This partnership marks the coming together of two major institutions that are deeply rooted in the daily lives and collective imagination of the French people, the French league said

The fast-food chain is succeeding Uber Eats as the title sponsor of Ligue 1. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

McDonald's will become the title sponsor of the French league from July for the next three season, the league said on Thursday.

The fast-food chain is succeeding Uber Eats as the title sponsor of Ligue 1. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to L'Equipe newspaper, which did not specify its sources, McDonald's will pay 30 million euros per season ($33 million). The sports outlet said the food delivery service Uber Eats currently pays about 16 million euros ($17.5 million) per season.

This partnership marks the coming together of two major institutions that are deeply rooted in the daily lives and collective imagination of the French people, the French league said. Through its national network of 1,560 restaurants, McDonald's will enable Ligue 1 to get even closer to its fans across the country.

Also Read

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

McDonald's suffers global tech outage, rules out cybersecurity incident

'Boycott Mcdonald's' trends as UK unit issues statement on Israel-Hamas war

FDA revokes licence of McDonald's store after action over cheese

Football Yearender 2023: Top 10 transfers from Ronaldo to Messi and Neymar

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India vs Afghanistan live match time, streaming

Games against Kuwait, Qatar crucial for qualification to 3rd round: Stimac

Liverpool hires Hughes as sporting director to find Klopp's successor

FIFA WC Qualifier: Indian football team eye crucial 3 points vs Afghanistan

Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies in the US due to muscle injury

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :McDonaldSoccerfootballsportssports sponsorships

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story