Michael Carrick backs Man United culture following Ratcliffe comments

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick said the Premier League club was proud of its culture after co-owner Jim Ratcliffe triggered a storm of criticism for claiming Britain had been "colonized" by immigrants.

The British billionaire owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS later apologized that his choice of language had "offended some people." Ratcliffe's comments were condemned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with a wide spectrum of political figures, as well as United fans proud of the diversity within the team and its supporter base.

Carrick, who was hired as interim head coach, faced the media on Friday for the first time since Ratcliffe's remarks and he was asked for his response.