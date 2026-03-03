Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a 10-man Chelsea side at the Emirates, restoring their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, either side of an own goal by Piero Hincapie, ensured the Gunners picked up maximum points despite a lackluster performance. Arsenal: Efficient yet 'dull'

The man behind Arsenal's set pieces Arsenal’s set-piece success has been significantly shaped by Nicolas Jover, whose contract includes a bonus clause for goals scored from dead-ball situations, The Athletic reports. Jover, brought to Arsenal by Mikel Arteta from Manchester City in 2021, negotiated a deal running until 2027 alongside other coaching staff. His expertise has been pivotal in Arsenal becoming one of the Premier League’s most effective teams from set pieces. While Mikel Arteta will be relieved to see his side maintain their advantage in the title race, the quality of football on display left much to be desired. Arsenal struggled to assert themselves against a depleted Chelsea, who were reduced to ten men after Pedro Neto’s second-half red card. The match highlighted a recurring issue: the Gunners’ current side is pragmatic and efficient, but far from the fluid, attacking brand of football fans have come to expect from historic Arsenal teams.

This season, Arsenal have scored 16 goals from corners, matching records set by Oldham Athletic (1992-93), West Brom (2016-17), and themselves in 2023-24. They have gone 1-0 up from a corner nine times, equalling Southampton's 1994-95 record, and have scored nine match-winning goals from corners, the most ever in a Premier League season, surpassing Manchester United's eight in 2012-13. Arteta praised the efficiency of set pieces post-Chelsea, highlighting Jover's role in maximizing these opportunities while balancing strong open-play performances. Arsenal's dead-ball mastery remains a key factor in their title push.

Former players critical of Gunners' style of play Jamie O’Hara’s recent comments on the ‘dullness’ of this Arsenal squad seem to resonate with the performance at the Emirates. Despite the result, the Gunners rarely looked like controlling the game, often relying on set-pieces and moments of individual brilliance rather than sustained attacking play. Timber’s goal, celebrated wildly by home fans, was one of the few highlights in an otherwise sluggish encounter. Chelsea’s discipline issues compounded their troubles, with Neto’s sending-off coming on the heels of several poor decisions in recent matches. Manager Liam Rosenior now faces the challenge of keeping his young squad focused, with suspensions threatening to derail their remaining fixtures.