US midfielder Weston McKennie extends Juventus contract till 2030

United States midfielder Weston McKennie had his contract at Juventus extended on Monday so that he can spend a decade with the Turin club.

The new deal expires in 2030 - 10 years after McKennie signed with Juventus.

The extension was announced by Juventus and comes three months before a home World Cup for McKennie. It also comes with a reported salary increase from 2.5 million euros ($3 million) to 4 million euros ($4.7 million) per season, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old McKennie has 26 goals and provided 26 assists in 220 appearances for Juventus. He has also become a favorite of new Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti, who appreciates McKennie's versatility - even fielding him at striker recently.