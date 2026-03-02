Messi, Telasco Segovia guide Inter Miami to 4-2 victory over Orlando

Lionel Messi scored twice in a four-goal second half, defender Telasco Segovia added a goal and two assists and defending champion Inter Miami rallied to beat Orlando City 4-2 on Sunday night, winning for the first time at Inter and Co. Stadium.

Messi took a pass from Segovia and scored in the 57th minute to pull Inter Miami (1-1-0) even at 2-2 and Segovia scored unassisted in the 85th for the lead.

Messi put the finishing touch on the victory when he scored off a free kick in the 90th. The reigning MVP's first two goals of the season give him 52 in his first 55 regular-season MLS matches - 51 of them in his last 49 appearances.

Marco Pasalic took a pass from Ivan Angulo and scored in the 18th minute to give Orlando City (0-2-0) a 1-0 lead. Pasalic has scored in four straight matches against Inter Miami. Defender Griffin Dorsey set up Martin Ojeda for a goal six minutes later for a 2-0 advantage that stood through halftime. Inter Miami cut it to 2-1 four minutes into the second half on Mateo Silvetti's first career goal. Defenders Segovia and Facundo Mura had assists as the 20-year-old forward found the net in his fifth career appearance. Segovia had eight goals and six assists as a rookie last season, while Mura collected his first assist in his first season.