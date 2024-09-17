FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo to miss 4 to 5 weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona got some bad news a day after extending its perfect start to the season, with winger Dani Olmo being diagnosed with a leg injury that will sideline him for four to five weeks.

The club said tests conducted Monday showed he sustained a right hamstring injury in the second half of the 4-1 win at Catalan rival Girona in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Olmo had to be replaced in the 61st minute, less than 15 minutes after he had scored the team's third goal in the match.

The Spain international was signed from Leipzig this season and had been a crucial piece for coach Hansi Flick in the team's perfect start.