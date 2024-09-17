Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo to miss 4 to 5 weeks with hamstring injury

The club said tests conducted Monday showed he sustained a right hamstring injury in the second half of the 4-1 win at Catalan rival Girona in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AP Barcelona (Spain)
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Barcelona got some bad news a day after extending its perfect start to the season, with winger Dani Olmo being diagnosed with a leg injury that will sideline him for four to five weeks.

Olmo had to be replaced in the 61st minute, less than 15 minutes after he had scored the team's third goal in the match.

The Spain international was signed from Leipzig this season and had been a crucial piece for coach Hansi Flick in the team's perfect start.

Barcelona has won its first five games in the Spanish league, which it leads by four points ahead of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Villarreal.


First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

