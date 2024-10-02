Newcastle set up 4th-round meeting with Chelsea in English League Cup

Newcastle set up a fourth-round match against Chelsea in the English League Cup by beating fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon 1-0.

Fabian Schar's coolly taken penalty in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle a victory that was significantly more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The game was played a week after the third-round fixture was scheduled to take place. It had to be rearranged and played at Newcastle's St. James' Park after flooding caused severe damage to the pitch at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A crowd of 51,739 watched the rearranged game.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe made eight changes to the team which started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.