Neymar not part of Brazil squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers; Here's why
Neymar's latest setback is a minor leg muscle injury he picked up last week, which has further delayed his return to international football.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Star forward Neymar Jr. will miss Brazil’s final two qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the squad on Monday. Neymar, who has been sidelined since October 2023 due to recurring knee ligament issues, continues his long absence from the national team. His latest setback, a minor leg muscle injury picked up last week, has further delayed his return to international football.
Ancelotti, speaking at a press conference, explained the decision to exclude the 33-year-old:
"These are physically demanding matches. We need players at full fitness, and Neymar is still recovering. We all know his quality; there’s no need to evaluate him right now."
Brazil has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup and will close their campaign against Chile on September 4 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a trip to face Bolivia five days later.
No Vini or Rodrygo; Paquetá Returns
Along with Neymar, Real Madrid duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were also left out of the squad. Ancelotti made it clear that the decision was based on fitness and rotation, rather than performance.
One notable inclusion is West Ham United’s Lucas Paquetá, who returns to the Seleção after a lengthy absence. Though he featured in earlier qualifiers, this is his first call-up since Ancelotti took charge in May. The midfielder was recently cleared of a betting investigation by the English FA and is now in line for a fresh start.
"I want to understand Paquetá’s game better," Ancelotti said. "Now that he’s available, it’s time to bring him back into the group."
Brazil Squad for Final 2026 Qualifiers
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)
Defenders: Alexsandro Ribeiro (Lille), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma)
Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)
Forwards: Estevão (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), João Pedro (Chelsea), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham)
