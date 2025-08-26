Neymar not part of Brazil squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers; Here's why

Star forward Neymar Jr. will miss Brazil’s final two qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the squad on Monday. Neymar, who has been sidelined since October 2023 due to recurring knee ligament issues, continues his long absence from the national team. His latest setback, a minor leg muscle injury picked up last week, has further delayed his return to international football.

Ancelotti, speaking at a press conference, explained the decision to exclude the 33-year-old:

"These are physically demanding matches. We need players at full fitness, and Neymar is still recovering. We all know his quality; there’s no need to evaluate him right now."

ALSO READ: Does Ruben Amorim actually have the solution to Manchester United's woes? Brazil has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup and will close their campaign against Chile on September 4 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a trip to face Bolivia five days later. No Vini or Rodrygo; Paquetá Returns Along with Neymar, Real Madrid duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were also left out of the squad. Ancelotti made it clear that the decision was based on fitness and rotation, rather than performance. One notable inclusion is West Ham United’s Lucas Paquetá, who returns to the Seleção after a lengthy absence. Though he featured in earlier qualifiers, this is his first call-up since Ancelotti took charge in May. The midfielder was recently cleared of a betting investigation by the English FA and is now in line for a fresh start.