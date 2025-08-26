Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Does Ruben Amorim actually have the solution to Manchester United's woes?

Does Ruben Amorim actually have the solution to Manchester United's woes?

Amorim's record now stands at just 7 wins in 29 league games, translating to a 24.1% win rate.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United’s turbulent form under manager Ruben Amorim shows no sign of easing, as a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage extended their winless streak in the Premier League. Despite flashes of control, the Red Devils failed to secure their first victory of the season, a reflection of deeper issues within the squad.
 
Grim Stats Reflect Deeper Issues
 
Amorim’s record now stands at just 7 wins in 29 league games, translating to a 24.1% win rate. Shockingly, that percentage mirrors that of Neil Warnock, a manager with two Premier League relegations and 27 wins from 112 matches. For a club with Manchester United’s legacy, this statistical company raises serious concerns. 
 
 
Missed Chances and Costly Errors

The match against Fulham followed a familiar script. Bruno Fernandes had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock but launched his penalty into the stands after VAR ruled a foul on Mason Mount. United eventually took the lead after an hour, not through brilliance, but through luck, when Leny Yoro’s header was deflected into Fulham’s net by Rodrigo Muniz.
 
Instead of building on their lead, United sat back, and Fulham took advantage. Substitute Emile Smith Rowe, left unmarked, slotted home from Alex Iwobi’s cross to snatch a point late on.
 
Big Spending, Little Spark
 
Despite spending over £200 million this summer on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, United’s frontline remains uninspiring. Sesko was again unused, while Cunha and Mbeumo failed to make meaningful contributions.
 
Amorim Running Out of Time?
 
With last season’s 15th-place finish still looming large, Amorim finds himself under growing pressure. His team’s inability to convert chances and maintain leads paints a worrying picture, and unless results improve soon, United’s slide could turn into a freefall.

Topics : Football News Manchester United

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

