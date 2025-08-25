Isak to Rodrygo: Players still pushing for a move in summer transfer window

The summer transfer window is all but over with the final week of the moves left with clubs rushing to finalise their deals as soon as possible. With the football domestic seasons already underway all across Europe, it will be interesting to see how clubs can get one or two players signed according to their priorities within the short span they have left now.

While many clubs are already done with their business, some clubs are still looking to fill in their puzzles with many big names still up for grabs in the market.

We take a look at some of the names who are still looking for a move this summer -

Alexander Isak: wanting out, but wanted deeply Alexander Isak has made no secret of his desire to join Liverpool. However, this isn't driven by push factors, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe remains committed to keeping the striker in his squad. Howe has publicly reaffirmed his belief that Isak can reintegrate effectively, highlighting the difference between players who want a move and those who actually need one. Chelsea's surplus stars Axel Disasi, once briefly at Villa, seems surplus and is rumoured to be heading to Bournemouth or Wolves. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are clearly on the way out, Nkunku potentially returning to Leipzig if Bayern or Spurs don't step in, and Jackson eyed by Villa and Newcastle. At Chelsea, the summer transfer window is dominated by players out of favour. Ben Chilwell, returning from a disappointing loan at Crystal Palace, finds himself looking for options again. Raheem Sterling too flopped during his Arsenal stint and is now surplus to requirements.Axel Disasi, once briefly at Villa, seems surplus and is rumoured to be heading to Bournemouth or Wolves. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are clearly on the way out, Nkunku potentially returning to Leipzig if Bayern or Spurs don't step in, and Jackson eyed by Villa and Newcastle.

Gigi Donnarumma: A Star Frozen Out Once pivotal to PSG’s Champions League success, Gigi Donnarumma now finds himself sidelined in favour of Lucas Chevalier. The Italy international’s exclusion feels excessive, especially given his pedigree. With just one year left on his PSG contract, interest from giants like Manchester City could pave a lucrative exit for both player and club. Randal Kolo Muani: Juventus Waiting for Green Light After a promising loan spell in Turin, Randal Kolo Muani expected a permanent stay. Yet PSG’s inflated valuation continues to stall the deal. The forward is ready to take a pay cut to ensure a move and maintain his ambitions of representing France in the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United deadwood Manchester United's roster is similarly cluttered. Rasmus Højlund's future is up in the air as Šeško's arrival has relegated him. Alejandro Garnacho may find a new start at Chelsea, a source of irony for fans. Jadon Sancho's proposed Roma move has collapsed over agent fees, while Antony's future likely lies back in La Liga with Real Betis. Tyrell Malacia finds himself training separately amid uncertainty. Rodrygo: Peripheral in Madrid Rodrygo's involvement in Real Madrid's matchday squads has dropped off sharply under Xabi Alonso. Relegated to a bench option behind Vinicius, the Brazilian is likely to seek a move if he wants to preserve his World Cup impact, and only a few clubs can afford him.